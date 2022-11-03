ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaWELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieving success in fitness and health can be hard, but with determination and finding the right niche, it can be done.
Trina Segreto’s husband is a law enforcement officer and she is a civilian training instructor for a law enforcement agency.
She found her success when she decided to combine her education in fitness and health as well as her yoga training with her experience in law enforcement.
“I knew that if I was able to bring those together that I would find something that I am fully passionate about.”
Understanding the challenges of starting a small yoga business and competing with larger gyms, she knew it was crucial to dedicate her business to a smaller market.
“I started Zen Warrior Yoga because I noticed there was a missing link and not enough resources and tools for our first responders and our military community.”
She also knew first responders and military personnel often appreciate a smaller and more private setting.
Most first responders are in the sympathetic nervous division, also known as “fight, flight or freeze” for long periods of time and that puts stress on their bodies and minds.
“Yoga is instrumental for first responders specifically because it helps tap into their parasympathetic nervous system, which is more rest, digest and restore.”
Her advice for women looking to start their own business is to know your why, and it can’t be about money. She said it has to go deeper than that.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
