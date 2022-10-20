City of Berea, Kentucky, Leverages OpenGov Online Permitting Software to Streamline Community Development Processes
Berea, KY’s goal: leverage tech for community development processes. The partner: OpenGov online permitting software. The benefit: happier staff and customers.KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a desire to leverage technology to streamline internal and external processes, officials from the City of Berea, KY, chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud solutions for our cities, for online permitting software.
A historic City known for its deep culture and craftsmanship of the arts, Berea is located just south of Lexington in central Kentucky. There, officials began an initiative to leverage technology for permitting, licensing, code enforcement, and community development processes. Thanks to its ease of use and numerous features, officials chose OpenGov Citizen Services to help the City reach its goal.
OpenGov Citizen Services will deliver a variety of benefits for the City:
- Staff will be able to reduce calls and walk-in traffic by routing, approving, and issuing permits electronically and up to five times faster thanks to an easy-to-use self-service portal, where customers will be directed to complete and pay for the correct permit online.
- In just a few easy steps, City staff will have the ability to improve compliance and increase revenue by automating license renewals and public reminders.
- The City is set to be cleaner and safer by allowing customers to submit code enforcement violations online and pay fees online. What’s more, officers will be able to manage their caseload from anywhere using a mobile device.
The City of Berea joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
