The Green Accelerator Returns to Davos
The Green Accelerator is an exclusive invitation-only platform held at Davos (World Economic Forum) for key innovators furthering a regenerative future.DAVOS , SWITZERLAND, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Accelerator was situated in the heart of the Davos discussion during the World Economic Forum meetings on 25th of May 2022 at the exclusive Hotel Seehof curated at an invitation-only platform to showcase climate solutions, cultivate connectivity and cooperation to advance climate action, the United Nations SDGs, and support the transition to a green and regenerative economy.
The Accelerator focused on bringing catalytic, patient capital into the mix with presence from emerging market impact investors like Barbara Ann Bernard, the Founder & CIO of Wincrest Capital to the stage. An additional panel seated before the climate pitch was moderated by Global Impact Strategist Nisaa Jetha to lead the discussions around planetary boundaries with Professor Johan Rockstrom. Rockstrom is an internationally recognized scientist and Professor of Environmental Science, PIK at the Stockholm Resilience Centre. He is also known for the trending Netflix Documentary “Breaking Boundaries” that outlines the Science of Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough that follows the scientific journey of Rockström and his team’s discovery of the nine planetary boundaries we as a species must stay within for the stability of our planet and the future of humanity.
Some of the start-ups that participated were Lubomila Jordanova, the Founder and CEO of PlanA.Earth, a Berlin-based start-up developing an end-to-end platform that enables companies to measure, monitor and reduce their environmental footprint and improve their ESG performance. Jordanova was also the Co-Founder of the Greentech Alliance, a community of 500+ start-ups which are connected to over 350+ advisors from VC, media and business, who help them monthly with advice and feedback. Prior to Plan A, she worked in investment banking, venture capital and fintech in Asia and Europe. She was recently announced as Marshall Fund Fellow for 2021 and 100 Top Women in Germany 2020. Jordanova is the very first Bulgarian citizen selected for the honorable Obama Foundation Leader.
Other keynotes included Dr. Bryan Scheler, the Head of Sustainable Finance & Impact Investing at the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt. The BMW foundation Herbert Quandt promotes responsible leadership and inspires global leaders to work towards a peaceful, just and sustainable future that advances the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Agenda. The Respond Accelerator is a BMW Foundation accelerator program operated by UnternehmerTUM. It is the first accelerator program that supports responsible leadership and seeks to further scale sustainable business models. The program supports founders who use entrepreneurial approaches to work towards a peaceful, just, and sustainable future in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda.
LG Nova had a significant presence at the event and showcased some of their leading climate tech start-up solutions where Dr. Umut Genc, Managing Director at Eatron Technologies, Cagri Selcuklu, CEO and Co-Founder at Duckt by Acton, and Ain McKendrick, Founder and CEO at Faction, shared the climate solutions their businesses offer. These three startups were later selected to pitch at the Altru Institute's "Best of Davos'' event.
EIT Manufacturing enlisted support for its Moonshot Call, an initiative which seeks disruptive solutions that can decarbonize manufacturing, in front of an exclusive audience of forward-thinking executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and startups at The Green Accelerator. EIT Manufacturing is a manufacturing-focused Knowledge and Innovation Community within the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union which goes one step further in its commitment to green and sustainable manufacturing.
The CEO of EIT Manufacturing, Klaus Beetz remarked:
“We believe that participants in The Green Accelerator are exactly the kind of big, bold thinkers who can help a Moonshot take off. I am proud that EIT Manufacturing was invited to present at an exclusive event like this. We are embarking on a very ambitious initiative, and we are reaching out to the best partners to join us”.
The Green Accelerator will once again come to Davos during the World Economic Forum meetings between 15-20 January 2023.
