KAREN MEDFORD TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON'S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaLAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes you accidentally discover your passion while just doing life. That’s exactly what happened with entrepreneur Karen Medford.
Karen grew up in New England and had lucrative careers in Los Angeles and New York City. She worked in the music and medical industries, but never felt a calling to either.
Nearly every week she was on an airplane traveling across the country or overseas and it was in between these trips that she started to realize she looked forward to escaping to the local spas for some self-care.
Once she and her husband started a family, they relocated to Lakewood Ranch, FL to be closer to her parents. It was here she knew her passion was to provide a haven of wellness and beauty for others.
Today she owns and operates two Sirius Day Spas in the Sarasota area with each luxury spa featuring 11 rooms, a Serenity lounge and a full hair salon.
Medford is heavily involved in the community serving on the Events Committee for Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, the Lakewood Ranch Prep Academy Health and Wellness Committee, the Nominating Committee for Sisterhood for Good, Inc, and also served on the Wellness Task Force for Sarasota County.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
