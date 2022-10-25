ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaSARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gianna Kramer has watched her beautiful town develop and has always loved seeing houses become homes.
Alongside her husband, Lance, Gianna is an owner of Kramer flooring and they take flooring for homes and businesses to the next level by making it an adventure dedicated to service through skilled and industry backed installation.
When she isn’t focusing on helping her clients and growing her team, she makes it a priority to give back to her community by helping to build a platform for collaboration, communication, and fundraising.
She has a love for fostering great relationships and founded Marketing on Main, providing a platform to make new friends, support small businesses, and fundraise for local non-profits.
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/TrudyJacobsonTA/
https://www.instagram.com/trudyjacobsonta/
https://twitter.com/TrudyJacobsonTA
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
