ENTREPRENEURIAL SUCCESS STORY TRUDY JACOBSON LAUNCHES SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
"Great American Women" Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In America

Pursue your passion and it could lead to a rewarding career.
Carla Miller’s parents were both in law enforcement. Her father was a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. Her mother was also in law enforcement and retired as a police chief.
Carla also went into law enforcement and was in various units across the department, but it was the training unit that ended up pushing her into the venture she’s in now.
She decided to start a business that would teach people about “threat assessment” and being aware of their surroundings.
Her business, Patriot Consulting Inc, trains law enforcement officers and civilians to be able to provide life-saving skills to help them or others around them.
“You have to be able to protect yourself and be aware of your surroundings.”
She provides comprehensive training in active shooter and mass casualty response situations and her training is credited for assisting officers in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.
They also go to schools and churches to teach civilians to use basic field trauma care first aid and, bleeding control and basic field trauma care to stop life threatening bleeds and increase survivability of those injuries.
She says women can be successful with anything they want to do as long as they have confidence.
“Confidence is key and if you know what you are doing and project yourself in a confident manner, you’ll be successful.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
