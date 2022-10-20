Italian Trade Agency and Euromercato celebrate World Pasta Day in the U.A.E

Mohammed Ahmad Abdulaziz Alshehhi Euromercato Finest European Food Italian Trade Agency

Italian Trade Agency & Euromercato celebrate World Pasta Day in the U.A.E “A week of events celebrating Italian Pasta at Union Coop Umm Suqeim branch

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of World Pasta Day on October 25 in Dubai, Euromercato, the most Authentic Italian food store in the UAE, earlier today announced that it is celebrating World Pasta Day in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency for a whole week at Union Coop Umm Suqeim branch from October 18 to 25, 2022 to highlight innovative, healthy, creative and sustainable ways to eat pasta as well as its growing and enduring popularity around the world. The event will be hosted in other cities such as Tokyo, London, Berlin, New York, and Paris.

With the theme Sustainability is SustainabITALY from the Italian Trade Agency (ICE), the World Pasta Day campaign aims to engage consumers, allowing sustainable options yet high quality and authentic Italian products to be effectively positioned in the UAE market by Euromercato and promote sustainable and responsible consumption. Customers will also have the opportunity to learn more about Italian tradition and lifestyle through Euromercato products as a result.

On Monday 24th, the Italian Trade Agency will host an exclusive event at Capital Club with a selected number of journalists, influencers, bloggers, traders, importers, distributors, and pasta lovers in the UAE to disclosure latest trends in pasta around the world, according to 2022 survey of “Union Italiana Food”. The invitees will also have the opportunity to taste amazing and innovative recipes for Italian pasta. Euromercato will partner with ITA with exclusive goodie bags with easy-to-cook authentic Italian pasta brands like Bella Italia, Antico Pastificio Umbro, and Bartolini.

On October 25th, World Pasta Day will also be celebrated in all Union Coop branches in the U.A.E., including Umm Suqeim branch the flagship store, with a special discount of 25% discount on all Italian pasta and sauces across Euromercato listed brands. A social media contest will also be held for all pasta lovers and winners of the contest will get amazing gift hampers and prizes from Euromercato

Mr. Mohammed Ahmad Abdulaziz Alshehhi Chairman of Euromercato, said, “Over the last 3 years Euromercato has grown and paved its path forward. As an approach to growth, the United Arab Emirates has become a way for Euromercato to diversify their products that cover seasonal gaps which today increased profits and sales that led to branch expansions and the addition of more imported goods, ultimately leading to the internationalization of Italian products in the UAE.”

“Through our e-commerce efforts with www.euromercato.ae we aim to provide our customers a quick and easy way to access over 100 Made in Italy products at a click of a button delivered straight to their homes" he added.

“Pasta is extremely popular in Dubai, a global city where around 89 percent of its residents are of foreign origin is a gateway to the Middle Eastern, Asian, and European markets. Italian Trade Agency’s association with Euromercato is boosting our ongoing efforts to spread awareness of and promote the consumption of authentic Italian food and beverages in the UAE,” said Director of ITA Dubai, Amedeo Scarpa.



“Penne or spaghetti? Anyway, Italian pasta, the original one,” he added. The import of Italian pasta in the U.A.E. is more than 11 million € annually with large margins for increase. “We are delighted to work together with Euromercato to strengthen our ongoing initiatives to raise awareness of and encourage the consumption of genuine Italian food and beverages in the UAE, as well as to combat the imitation of Italian sounds. Pasta is a good place to start. Because PASTA IS ITALY AND ITALY IS PASTA. Several 100% Italian items will continue to be promoted jointly by ITA and Euromercato over the next eight months.” Scarpa added.

In addition to the World Pasta Day festivities in Dubai, where food lovers, chefs, journalists, and bloggers are all encouraged to share their most inspired and popular pasta recipes, there will also be an Italian Cuisine Week on November 14-20, 2022.

About Euromercato

Euromercato, the most authentic Italian Food Store in the UAE, is a modern, sustainably managed company striving for the greatest level of excellence to fulfill the highest standards and quality of food, home, and body care products for their consumers.

About Italian Trade Agency

ITA - Italian Trade Agency is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of Italy’s companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

