Valiant Eagle (OTC:PSRU) Signs A Letter Of Intent For A 10-Year Marketing Deal With The American Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle (OTC:PSRU) Signs A Letter Of Intent For A 10-Year Marketing Deal to Promote its Projects & Initiatives on the American Basketball Association’s Official Streaming Network, ABAGALE TV

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is proud to announce it has signed a letter of intent for a long-term marketing agreement with the American Basketball Association (ABA). The 10-year agreement will allow Valiant Eagle to promote and market all of its projects and initiatives on the ABA’s official streaming network, ABAGALE TV. As a result of the deal, Valiant Eagle can promote anything from content, events, shows, and more on the ABAGALE network throughout the life of the contract.

Featured on Roku, ABAGALE TV is the ABA's official network to stream games in the largest professional basketball league that spans several countries. The ABAGALE TV network consists of over 100 channels consisting of broadcast sports, music and other content.

“Valiant Eagle is very excited to sign this letter of intent for this 10-year deal with the ABA and ABAGALE TV. As the re-launch of the ABA continues to gain steam, we see an opportunity to showcase Valiant’s incredible lineup of projects to an enthusiastic audience that loves the game of basketball. We look forward to the beginning of an exciting journey with the ABA and ABAGALE TV. We expect to sign a finalized agreement in November,” said Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

For more information on the American Basketball Association, please visit https://realabaleague.com. For more information on ABAGALE TV, please visit https://www.abagaletv.com.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

Valiant Eagle

Website:www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

