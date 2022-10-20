Insights Into The Global Processed Meat Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Processed Meat Global Market Report 2022”, the processed meat market is expected to grow from $614.08 billion in 2021 to $691.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The processed meat market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The processed meat global market is expected to reach $976.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The increasing consumption of various processed food products is expected to propel the growth of the processed meat global market going forward.

Key Trends In The Processed Meat Market

Plant-based meat is a key trend gaining popularity in the processed meat global market. Plant-based meats are foods made from plants that are meant to be a substitute for animal-based meats, such as sausages, steaks, burgers, fillets, bacon, nuggets, and a plethora of other variations of popular cuisines.

Overview Of The Processed Meat Market

The processed meat market consists of sales of processed meat by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are preserved by curing, smoking, drying, salting, or canning. Processed meat is defined as any meat that has been altered in order to increase its flavor or prolong its shelf life. Processed meats are cured with sodium nitrite to avoid the growth of the clostridium perfringens and stored in chilling and cold storage during the preservation process. High barrier materials such as polyvinylidene dichloride or ethylene-vinyl alcohol are used for the vacuum packing of processed meat.

Processed Meat Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Chilled, Frozen, Canned Or Preserved

By Processing: Fresh Processed Meat, Raw Cooked Meat, Precooked Meat, Raw Fermented Sausages, Cured Meat, Dried Meat, Others

By Meat Type: Poultry, Beef, Mutton, Pork, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket Or Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, Specialty Retailers, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The processed meat global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cargill, Tyson Foods, National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Smithfield Foods Inc, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Conagra Foodservice Inc., BRF SA, Foster Farms, JBS S.A., Koch Foods, Marfrig, National Beef Packing Company LLC, Sanderson Farms, Marel hf, Perdue Farms, Sadia S.A., and Danish Crown.

