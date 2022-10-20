Insights Into The Global Telecom Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Telecom Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's Telecom Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Telecom Global Market Report 2022”, the telecom market grew from $2,642.14 billion in 2021 to $2,879.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s telecom market research the market is expected to grow to $3,629.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%. IoT technology adoption by manufacturing and transportation services companies is driving the telecom market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Telecom Market

Internet TV is gaining acceptance and being preferred by customers in developed and developing markets. The traditional pay-TV industry has been facing severe competition from online video streaming service providers. The low-cost video streaming service providers are threatening the pay-TV business model and forcing traditional pay-TV service providers to offer internet TV services to their subscribers.

Overview Of The Telecom Market

The telecom market consists of sales of telecom goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide communication hardware equipment for the transmission of voice, data, text and video. The telecoms market also includes manufacturers’ sales of goods such as GPS equipment, cellular telephones and switching equipment.

Telecom Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Wireless Telecommunication Carriers, Wired Telecommunication Carriers, Communications Hardware, Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers

• By Application: Household, Commercial

• By Product: Telecom Hardware, Telecom Services

• Subsegments Covered: Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services, Wireless Internet Services, Broadband Internet Services, Fixed Telephony Services, Direct-To-Home(DTH) Services, General Communication Equipment, Broadcast Communications Equipment, Telecom Infrastructure Equipment, Satellite Telecommunications, Telecommunication Resellers, Other Satellite & Telecommunication Resellers

• By Geography: The global telecom market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Apple, Verizon Communications, China Mobile, AT&T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, Comcast Corporation, T-Mobile USA, Inc., China Telecom and Telefonica SA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Telecom Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of telecom market. The market report analyzes telecom market size, telecom global market growth drivers, telecom global market segments, telecom global market major players, telecom global market growth across geographies, telecom global market trends and telecom global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



