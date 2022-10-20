NEXSTAR MEDIA INC. AND MISSION BROADCASTING TO HOST EXCLUSIVE STATEWIDE TELECAST OF GUBERNATORIAL FORUM OCT. 21 AT 8 PM

LIVESTREAM PROVIDED TO ENABLE VERIZON FIOS SUBSCRIBERS TO WATCH FORUM DESPITE SERVICE INTERRUPTION ON STATIONS IN NEW YORK CITY, BUFFALO, AND SYRACUSE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), and Mission Broadcasting Inc., announced today that they will host an exclusive multi-market prime time telecast of a gubernatorial forum featuring Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Lee Zeldin. Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Race for Governor 2022 will air on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The forum will air on Nexstar and Mission television stations across the state, including Mission Broadcasting’s WPIX-TV (PIX11) in New York City.

The one-hour forum will bring together a potential television audience of millions of viewers and be carried on seven Nexstar stations including: WBGH-TV in Binghamton, WNLO-TV in Buffalo, WETM-TV in Elmira, WROC-TV in Rochester, WSYR-TV in Syracuse, WWTI-TV in Watertown, and WFFF-TV in Burlington, Vermont. In addition to PIX11, the forum also will air on two other Mission Broadcasting stations, including WXXA-TV in Albany and WUTR in Utica. Mission Broadcasting’s PIX11 will produce the forum and, in addition to the broadcast, will provide a livestream of the event on PIX11.com and to the websites of the other participating stations.

The livestream is being provided as a public service to enable Verizon FiOS subscribers in New York City, Buffalo, and Syracuse to view the event. Verizon FiOS subscribers in these markets have been unable to view any of the programming provided by WPIX-TV, WNOL-TV, and WSYR-TV since midnight Friday, October 15, when Verizon FiOS's contract with Nexstar expired.

“This is an important forum, and we want every viewer who wants to watch it to be able to do so, regardless of platform,” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar Media Inc.’s New York City operations, which includes oversight of Nexstar’s services to PIX11. “These are the kind of events that Verizon FiOS is denying to its subscribers, and we want to help these viewers get the information they need to make informed decisions about who to vote for in November.”

The forum will be hosted by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino. Questions to the candidates will focus on issues including crime and guns, inflation, abortion and more.

Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Race for Governor 2022

Friday, October 21

8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST

On WPIX-TV (PIX11) New York, and PIX11.com

And on Nexstar Media Inc. and Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Television Stations Serving New York State, Friday October 21

Market / Station / Time Period

Albany WXXA 7-8p

Binghamton WBGH 8-9p

Buffalo WNLO 8-9p

Burlington, VT. WFFF 11p-12a

Elmira WETM 8-9p

Rochester WROC 8-9p

Syracuse WSYR 8-9p

Utica WUTR 8-9p

Watertown WWTI 8-9p