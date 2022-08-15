WPIX-TV NEW YORK TO HOST LIVE TELECAST OF NY-10 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE AUGUST 17

PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
PIX11 is partnering with Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College to host the event.
The debate, featuring a crowded field of candidates, will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.

Here are the 5 candidates who will be on the debate stage Wednesday night:
Dan Goldman
Yuh-Line Niou
Carlina Rivera
Mondaire Jones
Jo Anne Simon

Questions to the candidates will focus on such issues as crime/guns, inflation/affordability, abortion and gridlock in Congress.
After the debate, PIX11 News coverage continues with a recap and analysis on the PIX11 News at 10PM.

Your Local Election Headquarters: NY 10th Democratic Primary Debate
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST

Nicole Tindiglia
WPIX-TV
+1 212-210-2851
WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Group. Long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, extensive library of hit movies, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, as well as outstanding event coverage, have contributed to the station’s success. PIX11 has earned hundreds of Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast, and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.

