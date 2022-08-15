WPIX-TV NEW YORK TO HOST LIVE TELECAST OF NY-10 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE AUGUST 17
PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
PIX11 is partnering with Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College to host the event.
The debate, featuring a crowded field of candidates, will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.
Here are the 5 candidates who will be on the debate stage Wednesday night:
Dan Goldman
Yuh-Line Niou
Carlina Rivera
Mondaire Jones
Jo Anne Simon
Questions to the candidates will focus on such issues as crime/guns, inflation/affordability, abortion and gridlock in Congress.
After the debate, PIX11 News coverage continues with a recap and analysis on the PIX11 News at 10PM.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST
