WPIX-TV NEW YORK TO HOST LIVE TELECAST OF NY-12 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE AUGUST 9

PIX11 Partners with Hunter College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s Newly Redrawn 12th Congressional District

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates in the Democratic Party primary for the newly redrawn 12th Congressional District. The debate will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 ET. PIX11 is partnering with Manhattan’s Hunter College to host the event.

The debate between candidates Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler and Suraj Patel means at least one longtime Democratic member of Congress could be knocked out of the race. The debate will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rossoff.

Also joining the PIX11 Political Team will be Rebecca Lewis from City & State NY.

Questions to the candidates will focus on Issues including crime/guns, inflation/affordability, abortion and gridlock in Congress.

After the debate, PIX11 News coverage continues with a recap and analysis on the PIX11 News at 10PM.

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST

Nicole Tindiglia
WPIX-TV
+1 212-210-2851
nicole.tindiglia@pix11.com

About

WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Group. Long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, extensive library of hit movies, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, as well as outstanding event coverage, have contributed to the station’s success. PIX11 has earned hundreds of Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast, and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.

