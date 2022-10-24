Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022”, the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. According to the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market forecast, government initiatives for the development of biosimilars are expected to drive the market.

Key Trends In The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

According to the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market research, companies are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated as well as academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in April 2020, Biocon, an India-based biopharmaceutical company partnered with Mylan, a US-based generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company to introduce Fulphila, biosimilar pegfilgrastim in Australia. Fulphila has been licensed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the therapy of oncology patients who have had chemotherapy to shorten the length of acute neutropenia and hence the risk of infection, as evidenced by febrile neutropenia.

Overview Of The Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market consists of the sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilars and related services offered by the companies that develop and manufacture them. Pegfilgrastim is a version of filgrastim (Neupogen), used to increase the production of infection-fighting white blood cells for the treatment of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Pegfilgrastim biosimilars find their applications in reducing infection for patients undergoing anticancer therapy.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Application: Chemotherapy Treatment, Transplantation, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies

• By Geography: The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Fresenius Kabi.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of pegfilgrastim biosimilars market. The market report analyzes pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market size, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market growth drivers, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market segments, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market major players, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market growth across geographies, and pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

