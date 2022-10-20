Intense Technologies Limited celebrates its Annual Company Meet on 14th October 2022
Intense Technologies Limited, a leading enterprise software products company, celebrated its Annual Company Meet on 14th October 2022HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intense Technologies Limited, a leading enterprise software products company, celebrated its Annual Company Meet on 14th October 2022, and more than 400 employees from across the world attended the event. The annual event is a way of carrying on the vision and spirit of excellence that is ingrained deep into Intense’s culture.
After a three-year hiatus, JASHN 2022 kicked off at Aalankrita Resorts in Hyderabad amidst the noise, dance, music, color, and some much-needed zing. A series of ice-breaking activities and the event was off to a great start!
The senior Leaders shared their three-year vision, ‘Project Butterfly’ which is about reimagining, taking charge, and looking at opportunities in a new way. And as the technology sector itself evolves, it only means new business models, new ways of working, and new avenues of talent.
The first half included a Keynote address by the management, business presentations, and strategic discussions that kept the audience in rapt attention. Mr. C.K. Shastri, Founder & Managing Director, Intense Technologies, in his key address said, “Change is the only constant’… If I reflect on what the past two years have been like, I would say it changed everything, from the way we lived to the way we did business. Coming to what the present and future hold for us, digital disruption across industries is presenting us with infinite opportunities and it’s important that each one of us stay focused on reaching the goals that we’ve already set for ourselves. As a new approach evolves, I thank every stakeholder, every employee who is and will always be our greatest asset.”
Mr. Jayant, Dwarkanath, Director, Intense Technologies, said, “Intense has always been guided by a set of strong beliefs, right from the time it was founded. The company has been a torch bearer of values, and vision, and we’re always thinking about how to connect people because that’s how you continue to build and enrich the culture. This is a good occasion to revisit the factors that shaped this company while building a roadmap of things that we want to accomplish.”
In his strategic keynote address, Mr. Anil Vengayil, COO, Intense Technologies, said, “Intense is focusing on two aspects today—growth and transformation. While there is a great opportunity, we will have to push ourselves to drive innovation. It’s amazing what we have been able to accomplish together, but I believe there are limitless possibilities. As we embark on our next decade of growth supported by a future-ready digital technology stack, agile operations, and all of you, we are geared up for growth and new horizons of transformation. “
It was a fantastic event full of energy, enthusiasm, creativity, collaboration, and fun. It was an outbound event to come together, celebrate the success over the past years, and reaffirm the commitment as a team to continue this growth journey and come out stronger together in the coming years!
“Every day, we see Intense’s customers work in ways that have taken their revenues up by 50%, and re-imagining the next amazing thing they can do. And, all you wonderful people make that happen. You're the reason we get to do what we do, and we couldn't be more thankful. We are at this sweet spot where we bring in the experience of a large MNC and the agility of a start-up” said, Ms. Anisha Shastri, Director, Intense Technologies.
The second half was a complete celebration with some team-building activities, followed by a cultural program and the much-awaited Rewards and Recognition. Over the next 3 years and beyond, the company will celebrate its purpose, each other, and the pursuit of excellence. The team will cherish these moments for a new beginning with memories unlimited!
Intense is a technology company with a mission to build long-lasting trust and confidence through the tech platform and a digital suite of solutions. To know more about the company, its people, and its offerings visit: www.in10stech.com
About Intense Technologies
Intense Technologies Limited is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity, and reduced operational expenses. We serve customers across 4 continents, with a 70% market share in Telecom in South Asia. Today, we process 25 billion USD worth of client revenue data and have a 500 million subscriber base across our engagements. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA, and UK.
Intense Technologies: BSE: 532326; ISIN: INE781A01025; Bloomberg: INTEC IN
