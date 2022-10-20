Neursantys announces know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta-based Neursantys, Inc. today announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to support the development of wearable bioelectric medical devices that integrate both diagnostic assessment and therapeutic treatment of age-related balance impairments. These impairments affect 60 million people in the U.S. over the age of 40, limiting their physical activity, increasing the risk of fall-related injuries, and making it increasingly difficult to continue living independently. The collaboration aims to help Neursantys accelerate the company’s product development roadmap by leveraging related technologies developed by Mayo Clinic’s Aerospace Medicine and Vestibular Research Laboratory (AMVRL) researchers based in Scottdale, AZ.
A primary cause of balance decline is age-related changes in the vestibular balance organs in the inner ear. Neursantys’ flagship product, NEURVESTA, leverages the company’s proprietary neuromotor sensor technology to quantify balance impairments and associated fall risks. It then applies a specialized form of neurostimulation known as electrical vestibular stimulation (EVS), triggering several neuroplastic responses that induce persistent recovery of degraded balance. Monitoring the patient’s response in real-time as the EVS is being applied allows adaptive treatment that is tailored to each patient’s unique balance impairment profile and recovery trajectory, achieving postural stability improvements sufficient to significantly reduce fall risks. By enabling older populations to continue living actively and independently for much longer, the NEURVESTA device and related services are positioned to become a cornerstone of the rapidly growing longevity economy.
“Mayo Clinic researchers have pioneered applications of EVS to mitigate motion sickness in aerospace flight simulators and virtual reality entertainment devices, but determining how human subjects respond to such bioelectric stimulation presents similar challenges in the medical applications that Neursantys is pursuing”, explained John Ralston, PhD, Neursantys CEO and co-founder. “Tapping into the results of decade-long research by AMVRL experts in neurovestibular medicine, data analytics, and computational modeling provides us with a unique opportunity to help those affected by balance disruptions.”
Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.
About Neursantys
With offices in Chicago, Illinois and Calgary, Alberta, Neursantys integrates the company’s innovations in wearable neurophysiological impairment sensing, non-invasive neuro-stimulation, and machine learning into a powerful new class of wearable device that can deliver both diagnostic detection and therapeutic correction of neurophysiological impairments caused by aging, trauma, and disease. For more information, visit https://neursantys.com.
