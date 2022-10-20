Sustaira, Sustainability and ESG software provider, announces expansion into Canada
Sustainability software provider, Sustaira, announces their expansion into Canada with new employees, enterprise customers and focus on the Canadian ESG market.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sustaira announced the expansion of their Canadian presence through a formally set up legal entity based in Toronto and their first Canadian employees in the region.
With Siemens Canada as the launching customer earlier in 2022, this expansion to Canada presents a significant growth opportunity for Sustaira to better equip customers locally throughout their sustainability journeys with innovative ESG and Sustainability software. Canada has been making strides in the Sustainability domain and currently sources nearly two thirds of its electricity through nuclear plants and hydroelectric dams. In the last 6 months the Canadian federal government proposed a new cap and trade system to help cut oil industry emissions. With sustainability and ESG being a national priority and with frequently changing regulations, Canadians have committed to reducing emissions and meeting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Canadian organizations have an urgent need for agile, innovative, and customizable ESG and Sustainability solutions to keep up with the needs of today and be future proof for inevitable changes to come.
Sustaira offers exactly that with a broad portfolio of app templates, including Environmental disclosures and reporting and also addressing Social and Governance topics. A concept called the 'Sustaira Sustainability Circle' represents all the application domains, including ESG Goals and KPI tracking, data aggregation and awareness, actions, results & rewards, and sustainability digital reporting. With Sustaira, the customer gets one flexible sustainability and ESG app layer on top of all its internal and external data sources.
In addition, the company recently announced hiring Montreal, Quebec, based Richard Bakker, as Director of Platform and Delivery. With over 12 years of experience in low-code app platform, Mendix, and working for Canadian enterprises such as BDC, Mr. Bakker brings his software expertise to the Sustainability and ESG domain together with Sustaira.
Sustaira’s local presence in the Canadian region enables an intimate understanding of the country’s needs, resulting in tailored Sustainability and ESG enterprise solutions. Sustainability and ESG does not have a global standard or system in place (yet) and legislation often takes place regionally. Therefore, the importance of being local to each area and building up a partner ecosystem with ESG and Sustainability consultants is a strategic focus of the organization. Having resources in the same area who truly understand the policies, regulations, and approach to Sustainability and ESG is a must have value proposition. Depending on where in the world an organization is located will dictate what types of customizations and requirements will need to be implemented and co-created in the Sustaira platform and its applications.
Sustaira has an open and collaborative partnership approach in their go to market and implementation approach. With a strong partnership with global Fortune 500 organization, Siemens and their leading low-code platform, Mendix, Sustaira offers a building block approach which translates into highly flexible customization options, seamless integration capabilities, and overall agility to allow organizations to adjust to any future stakeholders requirements or policy changes that are expected. The organization is also strategically partnering with global and regional ESG and Sustainability Consultancy firms and technology providers and implementation partners. As Vincent de la Mar, Founder and CEO at Sustaira, highlights:
“At Sustaira we believe in an enablement and bottom-up approach when it comes to ESG and Sustainability software and consulting. By which we mean that CFOs and Sustainability Directors need to be in control centrally, enabling all regions to meet local legislation and diverse stakeholders criteria. The only way to get there effectively and efficiently is through reusable, flexible software and regional ESG consulting and implementation services. Our expansion to Canada represents exactly that and we’re excited to make a difference in this important region with Sustaira’s unique Sustainability value proposition.”
For those interested in learning more about Sustaira’s portfolio and solution options please visit www.sustaira.com and if you would like to explore the platform for free, sign up for the free version today, through this link: https://www.sustaira.com/getstarted
About Sustaira
Sustaira is the Sustainability & ESG software platform for all your web and mobile solutions. Imagine a world where cutting edge technology and Sustainability domain expertise are combined. At its core, Sustaira offers the all-in-one Sustainability App platform, app templates, and custom web and mobile initiatives. This technology is then paired with App delivery and implementation services. Lastly, organizations have the option through a Sustaira’s ecosystem and network for Sustainability and ESG Consulting. Sustaira is going beyond goal setting, data gathering and reporting. Sustaira makes it actionable, accountable, scalable, and rewarding. As a 360-degree software platform, Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate Sustainability and ESG initiatives by enabling and empowering Sustainability Directors to make their organizations more sustainable.
