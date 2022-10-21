Hitch Burger Supports Project Boon - Local Restaurant Owner Ana Karina Suchánek and Her Mission to Give Back
The owner of local restaurant Hitch Burger is using her success to give back to communities throughout Southern CaliforniaONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when national trust feels diminished, and faith in the American dream seems shakier than ever, the story of Ana Karina Suchánek is a balm. Hers is truly a great American story of seeking opportunity and rising from humble roots. A story of courage. A story of working all the way to the top, then turning back toward the community in service.
Today, Suchánek is most widely known as the owner of Hitch Burger, a popular and growing restaurant chain with multiple locations in Southern California. But she traces her roots back to a small Mexican village called Tuxpan, Jalisco. She pursued a business degree at a university, and was offered a job at Bancomex. While there, she was told that she could earn a more prestigious position, if only she would learn conversational English.
To many of us, the thought of learning a whole new language through simple, everyday immersion to get a promotion is unthinkable. But Suchánek answered the call with tenacity and courage. She moved to the United States and got a job working a restaurant cash register, using the work experience as a chance to refine her English-language skills.
Through work ethic and commitment, Suchánek earned herself opportunity after opportunity in the restaurant industry, eventually purchasing a restaurant of her own and, with it, the cash register where she spent years ringing up customers. She has the cash register to this day, though her career has taken her in exciting new directions. Most notably, she is the owner of Hitch Burger, a restaurant chain inspired by her love of travel and affinity for elevated fast casual dining.
Her Hitch Burger entrepreneurship has also provided a pivot point for her to get involved in community service. Suchánek is a founder of Project Boon, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has done much to make life better for her Southern California neighbors. At different points throughout the year, Project Boon accepts donations for back-to-school supplies, Thanksgiving meals, Christmas toys, and more. The organization has also been at the forefront of thousands of volunteer opportunities and access to basic resources. In a given year, Project Boon serves tens of thousands of meals to local underserved families, and its efforts have expanded with time. Today, Hitch Burger is one of the primary drop-off sites for Project Boon donations.
Perhaps her story is a reminder of what the American promise has been all along: Not just the belief that anyone can make it, but that “making it” comes with a responsibility to give back to the community that boosted you along the way.
For more information about how to volunteer or donate to the Project Boon holiday events please visit www.projectboon.org
To sign up for Hitch Burger monthly specials visit www.hitchburger.com
