Givzey Partners with Washburn & McGoldrick to Remove Barriers to Giving and Expand Donor Bases
Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will work to grow the culture of philanthropy by removing barriers that exist between Social Good orgs and their donors.
"Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will expand the culture of philanthropy to a more diverse set of donors, and ultimately, more sustainable giving models that show immediate impact nonprofits." ”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now Pay Later solution, today announced a partnership with Washburn & McGoldrick, a leading advancement consultancy that has contributed to the success of more than 250 clients around the world.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
Together, Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will work to grow the culture of philanthropy to a broader set of donors and impact for higher education and nonprofits by removing barriers that stand between Social Good organizations and their donors through education, strategy, and flexible giving solutions.
“Having worked in fundraising for so long, we continue to see that while more money is being given to charitable organizations, it’s progressively coming from fewer and fewer donors. Too many donors believe their gift will not make an immediate impact if it’s not at the top of the gift table, but if we expect our culture of philanthropy to thrive for decades to come, we have to find solutions that remove giving barriers for donors,” said Karin George, Managing Principal of Washburn & McGoldrick. “Givzey embodies the type of flexible giving solutions that create partnerships between donors and nonprofits and demystifies philanthropic giving for people who never thought they could give because they were never told the impact of their gift.”
“Karin, Bonnie, and the entire Washburn & McGoldrick team have always brought such a strategic, thoughtful, and empathetic approach to advancement and fundraising for all of their clients. The partnership between Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will expand the culture of philanthropy to a more diverse set of donors, and ultimately, more sustainable giving models that show immediate impact for the communities they serve,” said Adam Martel, founder and CEO of Givzey.
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform offers donors flexible giving solutions in the form of interest-free installment plans for gifts. GNPL splits donations into four equal payments, for free, without credit checks, and without hidden fees. Credit scores aren’t impacted when donors apply because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. This flexibility empowers donors to make gifts that match their philanthropic potential while nonprofits receive access to critical funding immediately.
About Washburn & McGoldrick
Washburn & McGoldrick’s consultants are leaders in education, focusing on strategic planning, philanthropic relationships, campaign planning and execution, marketing and external relations, and issues of institutional leadership, trusteeship, and governance. Each of the firm’s principals and senior consultants has served as a chief advancement officer for at least one educational institution. The entire team has successful, personal experience with the principles of sound advancement practice and the application of that theory into practice.
Washburn & McGoldrick’s work is grounded in the development of long-term positive relationships and bottom-line results and built upon an emphasis on robust communications, thoughtful process, careful stewardship, and ongoing collaboration. This approach is the essence of the firm’s consulting partnerships with clients.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
