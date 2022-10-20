Givzey Partners with Washburn & McGoldrick to Remove Barriers to Giving and Expand Donor Bases

Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick Partner Givzey - Patent-Pending Give Now Pay Later Flexible Giving Solutions

Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will work to grow the culture of philanthropy by removing barriers that exist between Social Good orgs and their donors.

"Givzey and Washburn & McGoldrick will expand the culture of philanthropy to a more diverse set of donors, and ultimately, more sustainable giving models that show immediate impact nonprofits." ” — Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey