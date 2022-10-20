10th Annual Louisiana IT Symposium, on November 9 th at the Sheraton New Orleans, Features Two New IT Leadership Awards

Each year, the symposium aims to deliver a rich and rewarding experience that incorporates topics that professionals actually want to hear about. The Louisiana IT Symposium brings the most cutting-edge solution providers right to you. Connect with sponsors and find the solutions that will protect/help your organization to work more effectively. Corporate partner, Communique, understands that as technology continues to redefine business, geographic regions, and create borderless digital environments, it has become essential for IT executives to stay aware of global trends in order to integrate strategies. LAITS has partnered with Communique, responsible for "next level business coaching," the New Orleans Chamber and other organizations to provide the IT community with this valuable experience.

The LA IT Symposium is for IT executives and their teams who want to learn about cutting-edge business, technology, and management practices.

We welcome technology leaders who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, personality, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy.” — Mark Lewis, LAITS Membership Chair

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cream of the southeastern United States' IT crop will converge on New Orleans on November 9 at the Louisiana Information Technology Symposium (LAITS), the premier single-day event designed exclusively for the IT community. The event is for the IT executives, their direct reports, and the 100+ executives who serve on the event's Advisory Board. For the first time in 2022, the LAITS will present the CIO and IT Leader of the Year Awards . All award nominees and winners will be recognized at the 10th Annual IT Symposium on November 9, 2022, at the Sheraton Hotel (New Orleans). This year's awards sponsor is Patrick Thompson, CIO of Albemarle Corporation, named to the 2019 CIO Hall of Fame.The Louisiana IT Symposium prides itself on hosting technology leaders who have demonstrated strategic vision, leadership, personality, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy. Business leader, IT professional, and best-selling author, Mark S. Lewis, says the event's goal is to deliver a rich and rewarding Symposium that incorporates topics of interest to the IT community, “To ensure we cover valuable topics, each year we include a content survey to all past participants to nail down the most pressingtechnology issues in Louisiana,” he says. “We want the Symposium to serve as a conduit for IT professionals to build a more robust professional peer network and attain real-world knowledge on business-changing technology and management solutions”.The awards will go to deserving individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their field and significantly impacted their business community. Nominations for the IT leader awards can come from the Louisiana Symposium Advisory Board, vendor partners, and others in the IT community. The CIO of the Year Award is for mostly larger organizations, and the IT Leader of the Year is for smaller organizations, including government and non-profits. “We are specifically looking for technology leaders who have demonstrated a strategic vision, leadership, personality, community involvement, and the capacity to contribute to an organization's business strategy,” Lewis says. All applications should complete the application prior to the deadline, Friday, October 21st, at 5:00 p.m.LAITS has partnered with Communique, responsible for "next level business coaching", the New Orleans Chamber, and other organizations to provide the IT community with this valuable experience. This year's symposium includes the following topics (visit LAITS’ website for the full agenda , including presentation descriptions):The Symposium starts off with a Keynote speaker, Mark Settle, 7X CIO & Author of “Truth from the Trenches, A Practical Guide to the Art of IT Management,” and ends with Keynote speaker Jeff Henderson, Inspiring Celebrity Chef, Star of Flip My Food, and author of the book, If You Can See It, You Can Be It.Registrants can choose from multiple 30-minute presentations, including: "Contracting for Privacy and Security" (Kelly Hollingsworth and Nathan Steed, Warner Norcross Judd), "Cryptocurrency and the Decentralized Finance Revolution" (Trevor Smith, Instructor, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College), an Executive Panel: "Safeguarding the Enterprise Against Escalating Global Cyber Threats", "Smart Enough City - A DIY Approach"(Keith Hanson, Chief Technology Officer, City of Shreveport), "The Importance Of IdentitySecurity Modernization" (Lance Knittig, Technology Strategist, SentinelOne), "AchievingBusiness and IT Nirvana" (David Fahr, VO if Technology & Risk Community Coffee Company and Shannon Wild, VP-Info Systems & Shared Services, Brown & Root, ''Change Management" (Jason Bourg, VP of IT, APTIM), "Relationships and Resources - Building a HealthyCybersecurity" (Bill Bradley, Retired SVP and CIO, CenturyLink), "The New Leadership Paradigm: Why Tech Executives Must Shift" (Gavin Langston, SVP, IT, Fidelity Banke),One-hour Roundtable Discussions include: "Beyond Bored Apes: NFTs And Blockchain Technology Use Cases" (Trevor Smith, Instructor, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community), "Responding to a Data Breach" (Kelly Hollingsworth and Nathan Steed, Partners, Warner Norcross Judd), and "Strategy, Innovation, & Transformation" (Patrick Thompson, Chief Information Digital Transformation Officer, Albemarle Corporation).Those who want to explore innovations, make connections, and learn more are welcome to join the thriving community founded around LAITS. Registered participants can use this page to keep track of sessions they are interested in attending with the "My Interests" feature. Click here toregister today. For more information, contact Mark Lewis at mlewis@marklewisllc.com or call (504) 905-4646.

About the Louisiana IT Symposium