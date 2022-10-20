Fitness Technology Summit celebrates 10th year of sold out event discussing digital transformation in Health and Fitness
The event was highlighted by a $125,000 donation to the National Health and Fitness Alliance by DXFactor
Last week, the Whitley Hotel in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, GA, was brimming with fitness industry executives for the 10th Annual Fitness Technology Summit (FTS) produced by the team at DXFactor. It was by far the largest and most attended FTS since the innovative conference's inception more than 10 years ago.
— Gale Landers, Chairman of the NHFA.
Highlights of the event included:
~ The first all-female industry advisory panel, which included Sherrill Zach Kaplan of Planet Fitness, Merikay Marzoni of The Fitness Formula Clubs, Jenna Hauca of BARRY’s, and Debbie Fiorella of 24 Hour Fitness
~ The presentation of the first annual Rick Caro HALO Industry Innovator Award to the Awards namesake
~ A fireside chat with IHRSA CEO Liz Clark, NHFA Chairman Gale Landers, and IHRSA Board Chairperson Chris Craytor
~ An education session on retention presented by The Retention Guru, Dr. Paul Bedford
~ A keynote on habit formation by Ryan Hamilton - Associate Professor of Marketing at Emory University - Goizueta Business School.
~ 8 panels and 45 panelists covered topics from the proliferation of the metaverse to the digital transformation and enablement of sales and marketing in the fitness industry.
~ Sponsored by prominent industry Brands like Zenoti, MyZone, MXM, StrongerU, Sweatworks, Matrix, Technogym, ClubOS, EGYM, ROR Partners, CIPIO.ai, Daxko and Prospr
“What started out as an opportunity for a group of industry friends to gather and share ideas has turned into the largest MARTECH event for our industry,” said Al Noshirvani, President of DXFactor and Founder of the Summit. “It helped that we had a double bottom line mission for the 2022 event,” said Summit Co-host Tara Levitt. “FTS has always provided an opportunity to network, educate and collaborate, but this year it was also an opportunity for us to give back to our industry collectively,” Added Levitt
With the participation of 13 exclusive sponsors and over 180 attendees, DX Factor presented a check for $125,000.00 in support of the National Health and Fitness Alliance, whose sole focus is to further industry advocacy at all levels of government. “Our industry has undergone a period of unprecedented transformation and disruption, and we must ensure that we are never caught flat footed again,” said Noshirvani. “These funds will lay a foundation for the NHFA to begin the important work of educating our lawmakers that the fitness industry is part of the solution to many of our country's most pressing socio-economic challenges,” added Noshirvani.
“On behalf of the National Health and Fitness Alliance (NHFA), I would like to thank the Fitness Technology Summit and DXFactor for the contribution,” said Gale Landers, Chairman of the NHFA.
The location and dates for the 2023 event will be announced soon. Organizers are considering additional collaboration with IHRSA and the State Alliances.
About DXFactor.com
DXFactor, the Outcomes Driven Company, is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformations that lead to successful outcomes. Since its inception, DXFactor has built a balanced ecosystem of deep domain based human capital and artificial intelligence with the agility of a startup and the power of Fortune 500 business experience to help leapfrog our clients. The proprietary Outcomes Framework has generated $2B plus in Outcomes for our customers like ARInspect, Ascendex, CIPIO.ai, Crunch Fitness, F45, GE, Gold’s Gym, Orange Theory, Pepsi, Southwest Funding, URBN Playground, Wabtec, XSport Fitness to name a few.
For more information, visit: www.DXFactor.com
About The Fitness Technology Summit
The Fitness Technology Summit is an annual invitation only event for C-suite executives in the health and fitness industry. With timely panel presentations, innovative education sessions, and boundless networking opportunities, The Summit welcomes C-suite executives from the best fitness brands worldwide. The Summit’s mission is to empower and facilitate the exchange of ideas in a collaborative environment amongst operators in all segments of the industry
For more information, visit: www.thefitnesstechsummit.com
