CorkageFee Celebrates Milestone of Over 10,000 Fees Mapped Across North America
ONE-OF-A-KIND MOBILE APP ALLOWS WINE LOVERS WANTING TO BRING THEIR OWN BOTTLES TO DINNER COMPARE FEES UTILIZING COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF RESTAURANTS
It’s been amazing to see our community grow and cross the 10,000 fee milestones. Our users love the app because of the value they receive in discovering new restaurants where they can bring in...”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CorkageFee, the only mobile application that centralizes corkage fees from local restaurants, today announced they have achieved the milestone of having reached over 10,000 corkage fees across North America’s top restaurants. CorkageFee is where restaurant-goers share and discover corkage fees for local spots, and it is the #1 app for BYOB/Wine in the Apple Store as well as Rated the Top Wine App by Wine Enthusiast. They have also recently launched a comprehensive directory of wineries, wine clubs, wine and liquor stores, as well as businesses selling wine products making it even easier for wine aficionados to connect with local purveyors of the grape.
— Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee
“It’s been amazing to see our community grow and cross the 10,000 fee milestones.” Says Adrian Esquivel, Founder, CorkageFee, “Our users love the app because of the value they receive in discovering new restaurants where they can bring in a bottle of wine and sharing that information with the community.”
The United States is the largest wine consuming country in the world with 40% of the legal drinking population, 240 million Americans, enjoying wine on a regular basis. Many of these consumers are looking to bring their own preferred vintage when they dine out. CorkageFee makes it easy to find and discern establishments that fit their needs according to location, corkage fee, or budget.
CorkageFee has released data on the industry including:
Top 5 most popular areas where diners bring their own bottle of wine: New York, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles
Average corkage fee in New York $30
Average corkage fee in Miami $21
Average corkage fee in Chicago $20
Average corkage fee in San Francisco $23
Average corkage fee in Los Angeles $19
Most expensive corkage fee nationwide: $200 French Laundry, Napa Valley
CorkageFee is designed and developed by TECKpert, a Miami-based technology consulting and staff augmentation firm, and is available for free on the Apple app store today.
For more information, please visit www.corkagefee.com , email media@corkagefee.com.
#####
About CorkageFee
The CorkageFee app serves as a restaurant guide for wine enthusiasts. It is designed as a community where users can share corkage fees for all of their favorite dining spots. We recognized a high demand for corkage fee information, but no centralized place to discover local BYOW policies. The CorkageFee app gives you access to corkage fees for all your favorite restaurants. Download the app to be a part of our wine community.
About TECKpert
TECKpert is a minority-owned, small business designated, tech consulting and staff augmentation business providing solutions to supplement or build technical teams. Since 2009, our highly skilled digital talent has implemented transformational solutions for a variety of organizations, large and small. Our talent is focused in providing solutions through web & software development, mobile development, IT & Cloud, Design & Creative, Marketing, and Data Science & Analytics. Our mission is to transform organizations with talent and technology. We are able to do this with the best talent available on our proprietary platform giving our clients the ability to scale-up or down, as necessary, based on needs of the project, contract and organization. www.teckpert.com
Adrian Esquivel
CorkageFee
+1 786-749-7740
adrian@corkagefee.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other