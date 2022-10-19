Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO of Fi-Med Management, to speak at the 24th Annual Health Care Compliance Conference
How to Use CMS Comparative Data to Improve RCM, Compliance, Finance, Mergers and Acquisitions
I consider it an honor to be asked by the University of Rochester Medical Center to speak at this important conference”SEDONA, AZ, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that the University of Rochester Medical Center has asked Adrian Velasquez, President and CEO of Fi-Med Management, Inc to speak at their 24th Annual Health Care Compliance Conference on October 27th, 2022.
Accompanying, Adrian, Heather Mason, BHA, LPN, CPC, CAISS, VP of Development and Operations at Fi-Med will also be addressing the audience.
The special line up includes the Department of Justice Western District of New York - David Coriell, AUSA and Peggy McFarland, Special Investigator. Discussion topics to include health care fraud, preparing for life in the post-pandemic world, and Peggy's Top Ten!
NY’s Office of Medicaid Inspector General Frank Walsh, acting Medicaid inspector general, and Erin Ives, first deputy Medicaid inspector general. will discuss the current key objectives in focused areas related to Medicaid.
There will also be a Compliance Officers Panel with guests, Edward G. Case, Esq., Robert G. Trusiak, Esq. and Marcie Shannon, RN, CPA, CHC, CPC
Adrian Velasquez and Heather Mason will show us how to best use CMS data to improve RCM, Compliance, Finance, Mergers, and Acquisitions. "I consider it an honor to be asked by the University of Rochester Medical Center to speak at this important conference, " said Adrian Velasquez, President/CEO of Fi-Med Management.
The conference will be held remotely and space is limited to the first 1000 people. Adrian and Heather will be the final speakers of the day with the event starting at 8:30 a.m. EST and ending at 1:15 EST.
About Fi-Med Management- Our passion is providing healthcare systems with the predictive analytic tools and expertise to transform system-wide data into targeted, actionable direction for their greatest success in revenue generation, risk mitigation, and patient outreach. We have served as trusted advisors to health systems for 30 years. Our team clearly understands the need for data to drive actionable, measurable initiatives that provide the greatest provider engagement and success. Fi-Med, a National organization, has been the recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including the 2006 Award for Business Growth in Wisconsin and the 2006 Congressional Award for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to the Community. In 2007, Fi-Med founders Adrian Velasquez and Christine Krause were selected to receive the Small Business Administration’s Small Business Persons of the Year Award.
