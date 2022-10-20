Miami Dolphins Linebacker Champions Crowdfunding Drive for New Houston EaDo Dual-Concept Restaurant
Blanc & Noir offers a blended atmosphere featuring a craft coffee house and speakeasy bar with a chic homage to Houston’s sports history
Blanc & Noir has the perfect location in Houston. It’s within walking distance of the Rockets and right across the street from the soccer stadium.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blanc & Noir, a craft coffee house and speakeasy restaurant in Houston’s EaDo (East Downtown) community, is seeking to raise funds for building renovations, operating infrastructure, and security through Republic.com. The restaurant owners have partnered with Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts to launch a crowdfunding campaign with investment opportunities available starting October 20.
Using a dual-concept approach, the two restaurants are like fraternal twins—related but not identical—each offering something unique to the shared kitchen and separate dining spaces. The Blanc side starts the day with Cavo Coffee and Cleo Roasting Company goods, while the Noir side offers an upscale bar and restaurant to enjoy time with friends at the end of the day.
The four entrepreneurial owners comprising Noir Hospitality & Management Group—Nick Ozuna, William Felix III, Ulysses Grant and Ishme Allah—have extensive experience in hospitality, marketing, management and real estate, respectively. These Houstonians have partnered with Gin Design Group to bring the concept to life and with Elandon Roberts, a former University of Houston student-athlete, two-time NFL Super Bowl champion and self-identified coffee aficionado. Although a current player for the Miami Dolphins, Roberts continues to make Houston his home and is excited to be a part of this new venture because he loves Houston, coffee and a great place to lounge with friends. He notes that Blanc & Noir has the “perfect location in Houston. It’s within walking distance of the Rockets and right across the street from the soccer stadium.”
Blanc Noir is situated in one of Houston’s fastest-growing residential and commercial neighborhoods. Its proximity to the George R. Brown Convention Center, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, and PNC Stadium is ideal for visitors and hometown guests alike. Providing 19 contiguous hours of operation and several hours of overlap, the dual concept of Blanc coffee house and Noir speakeasy maximizes the income potential for the location at 3100 McKinney Street.
About Blanc & Noir
Noir Hospitality & Management Group has extensive experience in hospitality, marketing, management and real estate. They are poised to bring an innovative restaurant concept to a major thoroughfare in EaDo, one of Houston’s fastest-growing mixed-use neighborhoods. Their partnerships with a boutique coffee roaster, an award-winning hospitality design firm and a celebrated sports figure add to the soundness of this crowdsource funding campaign.
