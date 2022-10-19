Weiner Team Announces UMass Speech Featured on Democracy, Opeds Ukraine Nuclear Site Diplomacy, Supreme Court, More
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the midterms just a couple weeks away, Robert Weiner gave an invited History Department speech at the University of Massachusetts Amherst covered as lead under-the-masthead in the regional press on "Democracy in Real Danger'' and what can be done. The Weiner Public News team also announced several nationally featured op-eds including a piece with policy analyst/intern Joshua Himelfarb for The Washington Diplomat, and OpedNews on how the dangers of nuclear civilian sites in Ukraine need immediate diplomacy. Weiner also wrote a piece with Henry Deng on how Biden's Supreme Court report got little attention, and Weiner and Deng laid out why Congress must act to improve the Court's legitimacy. Weiner also announced a recent appearance on GBN (British network TV news) to discuss national issues and Main Street Radio Network to discuss recent op-eds.
UMass Speech coverage on "Democracy in Danger":
https://www.gazettenet.com/Former-White-House-staffer-UMass-alum-speaks-about-democracy-at-UMass-48303906 --front page lead story under masthead in Daily New Hampshire Gazette, plus several regional live radio
Bob Weiner LIVE on air on "Democracy in danger" presentation, on WHMP Northampton, Ma "The Afternoon Buzz" with Buzz Eisenberg | Audio | Starts after 30:00
UMass alumni Robert Weiner addresses issues within American democracy -- The Massachusetts Daily Collegian | DOC | Original
Recent Op-eds:
October 12: Don’t Ignore Russian Threat to Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants by Robert Weiner and Joshua Himelfarb in The Washington Diplomat--Link to article:
http://www.weinerpublic.com/20221014.pdf
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Weaponization-of-Nuclear-C-Nuclear_Nuclear-Armegedan_Nuclear-Containment_Nuclear-Cover-up-221013-680.html
Even though the power is back on, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power for safety systems twice in five days. Russian nearby shelling and troop ineptness around the plant are at fault. Despite international calls for demilitarization in these areas, it has not happened, and the region and the world are at risk.
Link to article: http://www.weinerpublic.com/20221014.pdf
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Weaponization-of-Nuclear-C-Nuclear_Nuclear-Armegedan_Nuclear-Containment_Nuclear-Cover-up-221013-680.html
October 13: Biden's Court Report Took Reform Nowhere, Congress Must Act to Avoid Clear Politics and Restore Support for the Court by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng in OpEdNews
So far this year, as conservatives are funneling another 1.6 billion dollars to Leonard Leo on his conservative judicial nominee list campaign, simply electing Democrats is not enough. We must demand that our legislators push legislative efforts to reform the Supreme Court to promote basic fairness in the Supreme Court and the necessary justice for every American.
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Biden-s-Court-Report-Took-Biden-Administration_Biden-Appointments_Congressional-Hearings_Conservatives-221013-427.html
September 2: As the Youth Voter Registration Coordinator at the Watergate DNC/YD HQ in 1971-72, Weiner recently wrote in The Washington Post that getting out the youth vote requires issues and effort. This year, young people care about climate change with the planet at stake, school gun deaths, abortion choice, student loans, jobs, rent prices escalating, inflation, the survival of our democracy and a lot more. Bringing those issues home requires tremendous effort from both parties, with a huge campaign we lay out. Here's the article:
How to Get Young Voters to Turn Out -- featured in the Washington Post
Link to Washington Post article: http://weinerpublic.com/20220902.pdf
Link to longer featured OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/How-to-Get-the-Young-Voter-Abortion_Choice_Climate_Democracy-220910-744.html
Media appearances:
October 4: GBN Unlimited, British national TV news, interviews Bob Weiner live, later archived on YouTube | Scroll to 19:40 and watch Bob
September 8: Joseph Patterson interviews Bob Weiner on the Alan Nathan Show on Main Street Radio Network (200 stations) on Bob's recent Youth Vote (Wash Post) and Housing (PuLSE and OpedNews) op-eds -- Audio
More op-eds: http://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds
More media: http://www.weinerpublic.com/radio
More actions: http://www.weinerpublic.com/actions
Attachments area
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
UMass Speech coverage on "Democracy in Danger":
https://www.gazettenet.com/Former-White-House-staffer-UMass-alum-speaks-about-democracy-at-UMass-48303906 --front page lead story under masthead in Daily New Hampshire Gazette, plus several regional live radio
Bob Weiner LIVE on air on "Democracy in danger" presentation, on WHMP Northampton, Ma "The Afternoon Buzz" with Buzz Eisenberg | Audio | Starts after 30:00
UMass alumni Robert Weiner addresses issues within American democracy -- The Massachusetts Daily Collegian | DOC | Original
Recent Op-eds:
October 12: Don’t Ignore Russian Threat to Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants by Robert Weiner and Joshua Himelfarb in The Washington Diplomat--Link to article:
http://www.weinerpublic.com/20221014.pdf
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Weaponization-of-Nuclear-C-Nuclear_Nuclear-Armegedan_Nuclear-Containment_Nuclear-Cover-up-221013-680.html
Even though the power is back on, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhya, which is surrounded by Russian troops, has lost all external power for safety systems twice in five days. Russian nearby shelling and troop ineptness around the plant are at fault. Despite international calls for demilitarization in these areas, it has not happened, and the region and the world are at risk.
Link to article: http://www.weinerpublic.com/20221014.pdf
Link to OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Weaponization-of-Nuclear-C-Nuclear_Nuclear-Armegedan_Nuclear-Containment_Nuclear-Cover-up-221013-680.html
October 13: Biden's Court Report Took Reform Nowhere, Congress Must Act to Avoid Clear Politics and Restore Support for the Court by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng in OpEdNews
So far this year, as conservatives are funneling another 1.6 billion dollars to Leonard Leo on his conservative judicial nominee list campaign, simply electing Democrats is not enough. We must demand that our legislators push legislative efforts to reform the Supreme Court to promote basic fairness in the Supreme Court and the necessary justice for every American.
Link to article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Biden-s-Court-Report-Took-Biden-Administration_Biden-Appointments_Congressional-Hearings_Conservatives-221013-427.html
September 2: As the Youth Voter Registration Coordinator at the Watergate DNC/YD HQ in 1971-72, Weiner recently wrote in The Washington Post that getting out the youth vote requires issues and effort. This year, young people care about climate change with the planet at stake, school gun deaths, abortion choice, student loans, jobs, rent prices escalating, inflation, the survival of our democracy and a lot more. Bringing those issues home requires tremendous effort from both parties, with a huge campaign we lay out. Here's the article:
How to Get Young Voters to Turn Out -- featured in the Washington Post
Link to Washington Post article: http://weinerpublic.com/20220902.pdf
Link to longer featured OpEdNews version: https://www.opednews.com/articles/How-to-Get-the-Young-Voter-Abortion_Choice_Climate_Democracy-220910-744.html
Media appearances:
October 4: GBN Unlimited, British national TV news, interviews Bob Weiner live, later archived on YouTube | Scroll to 19:40 and watch Bob
September 8: Joseph Patterson interviews Bob Weiner on the Alan Nathan Show on Main Street Radio Network (200 stations) on Bob's recent Youth Vote (Wash Post) and Housing (PuLSE and OpedNews) op-eds -- Audio
More op-eds: http://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds
More media: http://www.weinerpublic.com/radio
More actions: http://www.weinerpublic.com/actions
Attachments area
Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky
Weiner Public News
+1 2023061200
email us here