SLASH FITNESS BRINGS “POUND 4 PINK” BREAST CANCER AWARENESS EVENT TO HOPPORTUNITIES WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022
POUND Pro Instructors to Host Group Exercise Class Combining Drumming, Cardio & Music, to Support The Gift of Hope Breast Cancer FoundationDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach specialized fitness center, Slash Fitness, and Hopportunities have partnered to bring the “POUND 4 Pink” event back to Delray Beach. POUND Pro Instructors Jami Shields of Slash Fitness and Alina Orenstein of MissFit will lead the innovative group exercise class, which combines drumming, cardio and music, to support The Gift of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, a local, Boca Raton-based company that offers financial support to women in need during their treatments throughout Florida.
WHAT: POUND 4 PINK Breast Cancer Awareness Event
WHEN: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 6:30pm
WHERE: Hopportunities, 440 Northeast 5th Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33483
DETAILS: $25 per person. To register, please visit Pound 4 Pink.
About POUND
POUND is a full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training with yoga and pilates-inspired movements. Using Ripstix®, lightly weighted drumsticks engineered specifically for exercising, POUND transforms drumming into an effective way of working out. Described as a an exhilarating full-body workout where participants “become the music,” POUND is designed for all fitness levels and can be easily modified to appeal to men and women of all ages and abilities.
ABOUT JAMI SHIELDS
Slash Fitness coach Jamie Shields is a Certified Personal Trainer, POUND Pro Instructor, Wellness & Nutrition Coach, Weight Loss Specialist, Active Aging Coach, Group Fitness Instructor, Barre Instructor, & U-JAM Instructor. Jami moved to South Florida from Mechanicsburg, PA with her husband and three children where she owned a boutique fitness studio. Now you can find Jami personal training at Slash or on her digital coaching platform where she helps women worldwide level up their health and fitness so they can step into their dream body.
About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors seven years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
About The Gift of Hope Foundation
The Gift of Hope breast cancer foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial support to women in need during their treatment. The foundation pays monthly bills for things such as electricity, gas, phone, and groceries. Many women must take a leave of absence from work while in treatment; some have little or no other income. The Gift of Hope believes that no woman should have to worry about how their bills will be paid. They should only concentrate on getting well.
Through donations and fundraisers, The Gift of Hope Foundation has been able to help many families throughout the State of Florida. Learn more at https://forthegiftofhope.org/
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn