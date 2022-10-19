ViaPath Technologies To Be Major Sponsor at International Corrections and Prisons Association Annual Conference

As a presenter and panelist, ViaPath will examine the impact of digital communication capabilities at premiere event for corrections professionals worldwide

FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global corrections technology leader which facilitates connections, educational opportunities, and successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, today announced that it will serve as a Major Sponsor and workshop participant at the upcoming International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) annual conference.

The conference, which is ICPA’s flagship event, will take place in Orlando, Florida from October 23–28, 2022. The theme for this year's world’s largest international gathering of correctional practitioners is “Excelling Beyond the ‘Old’ Normal: Corrections After the Global Pandemic.”

“ViaPath is very proud to again have such a major role in sponsoring and participating in the ICPA conference, and to be back in the company of so many prestigious corrections organizations from around the world,” said Gad Tobaly ViaPath Technologies’ International President. “After having to go virtual the last two years, we are excited to showcase how the corrections community has adapted to the challenges of the COVID pandemic and accelerated the momentum of modernization around the globe.”

ViaPath will participate in a number of high-profile workshops, panel discussions, and other events at the conference, including:

• “Measuring the Impact of Modern Prisoner Communications” presented by Christopher Ditto, ViaPath Technologies’ Vice President of Research and Development on Monday, October 24 at 1:30pm EST about the positive effects of new digital communication options for incarcerated individuals and their connection with those on the outside.

• “Navigating Minefields: Introducing Digital Services to Analog Prisons” presented by Christopher Ditto and Eric Gonzalez, ViaPath Technologies’ Executive Director for Implementation and Technology Services on Tuesday, October 25 at 11:00am EST about the role of digital services in the prison system.

• “Digital Transformation in Prisons” panel featuring Christopher Ditto on Thursday, October 27 at 11:00am EST about the application of emerging technologies in the prison system.

• “Digital Transformation in Community Corrections” panel featuring Tony Lowden, ViaPath Technologies’ Vice President of Reintegration & Community Engagement, on Thursday, October 27 at 11:00am EST about community corrections modernization.

“One of the foremost goals of the corrections industry is helping to ensure that men and women who are incarcerated have a successful path post-release,” said Christopher Ditto. “There is an abundance of data to suggest that increasing the touchpoints an incarcerated person has with the outside world and strengthening the support network through longer, more frequent interactions with friends and family improve the chances for successful reintegration post-release.”

ViaPath Technologies is the leading global provider of integrated correctional technology solutions, serving over one million incarcerated individuals worldwide, either directly or through our network of prestigious in-country partners.

About ViaPath Technologies:

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, USA. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.