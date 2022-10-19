The Big Collectibles Show slated for Oct. 21-22 at military aviation museum hangar at Akron-Canton Airport
$5 admission includes entry to show and museum display area plus access to free appraisals by collectibles experts from Hake’s Auctions
We’ve encouraged dealers to bring a mix of merchandise so it can be a true treasure hunt and discovery experience for everyone.”NORTH CANTON, OHIO, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where can a $5 bill buy collectors an entertaining day of antiques and collectibles shopping, free expert appraisals, and admission to one of America’s most exciting museums? At The Big Collectibles Show taking place October 21 and 22 at the MAPS (Military Air Preservation Society) Air Museum.
— Jack Dixey, Manager, The Big Collectibles Show
Housed in a giant hangar at the south end of Akron-Canton Airport, the museum venue ordinarily houses 42 deactivated historical aircraft. However, to accommodate the 2022 edition of The Big Collectibles Show, all airplanes except those which are aerially displayed will be removed so 260 tables can be set up – 50 more than there were at the 2021 debut show.
Last year, the show’s footprint allowed for 210 tables, but because the event was a sellout with no room for additional tables, some dealers missed out. For the show’s 2022 edition, the lone jet that had remained in the hangar during last year’s show is being removed, thus releasing the space needed for 50 more tables.
A stellar lineup of dealers will be coming from no fewer than 10 states and from as far away as California, New York and the Carolinas. Among them are: Rex Stark, Tom French, Charlie Hertlein, Bob Nance, Scott Mussell, Larry Blake, Mark and Kathy Spencer; Ron Chojnacki, Tom Molocea, Dave Delongchamp, Chuck Auerbach, Scott Denniss, Charlie McSorley, Bob Albertini, Lon Ellis, Natalie Curley, and Sonny Anderson. The full exhibitors list may be viewed at the show’s Facebook page.
“Many dealers who were here for last year’s show will be returning this year. They told us they loved the spaciousness of the venue and raved about how much fun they had, both selling to the public and doing business with others who had set up. We’ve encouraged them to bring a mix of merchandise so it can be a true treasure hunt and discovery experience for everyone.”
Dealers will be bringing their best and most sought-after merchandise from a long list of categories, said Dixey. Topping that list are such collector favorites as political memorabilia, antique advertising, comic books, sports cards, postcards and ephemera; jewelry, and militaria, a category that incorporates a vast variety of items. In addition to weaponry and armor, militaria also includes “home front” items such as anti-Axis and V for Victory buttons, sweetheart pins, emblems, war bond promotional materials, and much more. The show roster also features sellers of excellent-quality general-line antiques.
As an added bonus, the experts from Hake’s pop culture and collectibles auction house, including company founder and participating dealer Ted Hake, will be set up at a free-appraisals table. Show attendees are encouraged to bring in articles for a complimentary evaluation by the Hake’s team.
Admission also includes access to the museum’s Gallery of Heroes Room, where guests may view artifacts and displays about Pearl Harbor, The Tuskegee Airmen, Rosie the Riveter, and other iconic individuals and events from military history.
BullyRun Coffee will be on hand with a selection of delicious pastries, sandwiches and freshly brewed beverages for breakfast and lunch.
The Big Collectibles Show will be held from 9-4 on Friday, October 21 and 9-2 on Saturday, October 22 at the MAPS Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH 44720, at the deactivated south end of the Akron-Canton Airport. Free parking. Admission: adults $5, children under 12 free. For additional information or to inquire about a dealer table, call Jack Dixey at 419-610-9270 or email dixeycitylimits@yahoo.com. Visit the show’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheBigShowCanton.
