Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,997 in the last 365 days.

The Big Collectibles Show slated for Oct. 21-22 at military aviation museum hangar at Akron-Canton Airport

DC Comics ‘The House of Secrets,’ July 1971, Issue #92, offered by Tom Molocea, $850

Trio of buttons advertising Buster Brown Shoes, offered by Lon Ellis, $600

1936 Franklin D. Roosevelt ‘Man With A Heart’ campaign poster, offered by Ted Hake and Scott Mussell, $2,000

$5 admission includes entry to show and museum display area plus access to free appraisals by collectibles experts from Hake’s Auctions

We’ve encouraged dealers to bring a mix of merchandise so it can be a true treasure hunt and discovery experience for everyone.”
— Jack Dixey, Manager, The Big Collectibles Show
NORTH CANTON, OHIO, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where can a $5 bill buy collectors an entertaining day of antiques and collectibles shopping, free expert appraisals, and admission to one of America’s most exciting museums? At The Big Collectibles Show taking place October 21 and 22 at the MAPS (Military Air Preservation Society) Air Museum.

Housed in a giant hangar at the south end of Akron-Canton Airport, the museum venue ordinarily houses 42 deactivated historical aircraft. However, to accommodate the 2022 edition of The Big Collectibles Show, all airplanes except those which are aerially displayed will be removed so 260 tables can be set up – 50 more than there were at the 2021 debut show.

Last year, the show’s footprint allowed for 210 tables, but because the event was a sellout with no room for additional tables, some dealers missed out. For the show’s 2022 edition, the lone jet that had remained in the hangar during last year’s show is being removed, thus releasing the space needed for 50 more tables.

A stellar lineup of dealers will be coming from no fewer than 10 states and from as far away as California, New York and the Carolinas. Among them are: Rex Stark, Tom French, Charlie Hertlein, Bob Nance, Scott Mussell, Larry Blake, Mark and Kathy Spencer; Ron Chojnacki, Tom Molocea, Dave Delongchamp, Chuck Auerbach, Scott Denniss, Charlie McSorley, Bob Albertini, Lon Ellis, Natalie Curley, and Sonny Anderson. The full exhibitors list may be viewed at the show’s Facebook page.

“Many dealers who were here for last year’s show will be returning this year. They told us they loved the spaciousness of the venue and raved about how much fun they had, both selling to the public and doing business with others who had set up. We’ve encouraged them to bring a mix of merchandise so it can be a true treasure hunt and discovery experience for everyone.”

Dealers will be bringing their best and most sought-after merchandise from a long list of categories, said Dixey. Topping that list are such collector favorites as political memorabilia, antique advertising, comic books, sports cards, postcards and ephemera; jewelry, and militaria, a category that incorporates a vast variety of items. In addition to weaponry and armor, militaria also includes “home front” items such as anti-Axis and V for Victory buttons, sweetheart pins, emblems, war bond promotional materials, and much more. The show roster also features sellers of excellent-quality general-line antiques.

As an added bonus, the experts from Hake’s pop culture and collectibles auction house, including company founder and participating dealer Ted Hake, will be set up at a free-appraisals table. Show attendees are encouraged to bring in articles for a complimentary evaluation by the Hake’s team.

Admission also includes access to the museum’s Gallery of Heroes Room, where guests may view artifacts and displays about Pearl Harbor, The Tuskegee Airmen, Rosie the Riveter, and other iconic individuals and events from military history.

BullyRun Coffee will be on hand with a selection of delicious pastries, sandwiches and freshly brewed beverages for breakfast and lunch.

The Big Collectibles Show will be held from 9-4 on Friday, October 21 and 9-2 on Saturday, October 22 at the MAPS Museum, 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, OH 44720, at the deactivated south end of the Akron-Canton Airport. Free parking. Admission: adults $5, children under 12 free. For additional information or to inquire about a dealer table, call Jack Dixey at 419-610-9270 or email dixeycitylimits@yahoo.com. Visit the show’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheBigShowCanton.

Jack Dixey
The Big Collectibles Show
+1 419-610-9270
dixeycitylimits@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

The Big Collectibles Show slated for Oct. 21-22 at military aviation museum hangar at Akron-Canton Airport

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.