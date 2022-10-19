Northern Field Troop Weekly Report Oct. 9 to 15

On Oct. 9, 2022, Tr. Creamer went to 34 Highland Ave. in Bradley to speak with Kevin Lane 51 YOA of that address. While speaking with Kevin Tr. Creamer learned that Kevin had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Kevin was arrested and taken to Old Town PD where he was bailed by a bail commissioner.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Tr. Bean stopped a vehicle for speed on Route 15 in Corinth, when he came in contact with operator Deven Flynn 36 YOA. It was determined during the course of the stop that Deven had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear. Deven was ultimately arrested and transported to Penobscot County Jail.

On 10/15/2022, Tr. Haverly-Johndro was monitoring traffic on I-95 Northbound in Hampden. Tr. Haverly-Johndro clocked a vehicle with his radar at 107 MPH in a marked 70 MPH zone. Tr. Haverly-Johndro stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as Abdirahim Mohamed (22 years old of Portland). Abdirahim was subsequently charged with criminal speed.

On 10/12/2022, Troopers responded to Glenburn for a reported disorderly complaint. As a result of the investigation, Preston Kay (20 years old of Glenburn) was arrested for a bail violation and charged with domestic violence assault and violation of conditional release.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Cpl. Taylor arrested John Goodwin, 38 of Hancock, for having active warrants for his arrest after Goodwin called ‘911’ to see if he had any warrants for his arrest. Hancock SO assisted.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Cpl. Taylor responded to a theft complaint in Hancock where four vehicles at a fire department training site were missing their catalytic converters. Investigation continues.

On Oct. 15, 2022, Cpl. Dube was patrolling I95 in Bangor and conducted a traffic stop on a sedan for poor operation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Corey Day, 53 YOA of Milford. Signs of impairment were noted and SFST’s were conducted. Sgt. Bustard responded to assist. Day was arrested for OUI and taken to Troop E for an intox test. He was found to be over the legal limit and charged with OUI.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Tr. Bragan was dispatched to a burglary on the Hudson Road in Corinth. It was reported the suspect uncrewed a panel on the back of the garage and made entry before stealing items from inside. As a result of the investigation, Andrew Wright (19yo). Tr. Bragan located Andrew at a residence in Hudson. Trooper Bragan conducted an interview with Andrew who admitted to being the one who broke in. Andrew was charged with burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Tr. Gould conducted a traffic stop on I-95 southbound in Hermon for a defective headlight. Cosmo Braonin Rosalie Buck-Kennedy, (29) showed suspended status for medical reasons. She was summonsed for OAS.



On Oct. 13, 2022, Tr. Gould conducted a traffic stop on I-95 southbound in Bangor for expired registration. Ian-Tor Bright, (22), showed suspended status for failing to maintain liability insurance. He was summonsed for OAS.



On Oct. 11, 2022, Tr. Nelson conducted a traffic stop at mm167 (Etna) for a vehicle going 100 in a 70 zone. The driver, Destiny Duke (24), was summonsed for criminal speed.

On Oct. 15, 2022, Tr. Mattson received a burglary complaint from a resident of Route 1 in Sullivan. 3 – 5 thousand dollars’ worth of artwork was taken. Investigation continues.

On Oct. 15, 2022, Tr. Sawyer responded to a PI crash involving a van and a bicycle. Darrell Copeland (70) of Princeton backed his van from the Shell/Freshies parking lot across Main St. and struck a bicycle ridden by Chayann Dana (68) of Indian Twp. Chayann was transported by ambulance to the Calais Hospital with minor injuries.

On Oct. 15, 2022, Cpl. Silk stopped to check on a vehicle which was pulled over on the side of I95 in Old Town. While checking driver, Cpl. Silk observed indicators of illegal drugs in the vehicle. After an investigation, Allison Badger, 33 YOA was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine. 5.5 grams of Methamphetamine were located on Badger’s person and vehicle along with suspected Heroin, Xanax and homemade pills which will be tested at a later date.

On Oct. 16, 2022, at approximately 0931 hours, Tr. Plaisted was called out for a criminal mischief complaint at the Hudson Post Office. The complainant called to report that a female subject broke a window after becoming upset. As a result of the investigation Tiffany Sanborn, 19, of Hudson was later located at her address and charged with criminal mischief.



On Oct. 9, 2022, Cpl. Reed stopped a vehicle on the Shore Rd. in Castine for traveling over 90MPh in a posted 45MPH zone. Driver was identified as Luke Simpson (22) of Rockport MA. He was issued a summons for criminal speed. The front passenger was identified as Joshua Goucalves-Radding (20) of NY, and he was issued a summons for possession of liquor by a minor after throwing alcohol out of the vehicle during the traffic stop.

On Oct. 11, 2022, Tr. Rose took a theft report from a local plant Nursery, who reported that a customer had left with a few plants without paying. The investigation continues.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Tr. Rose issued an OAS-infraction ticket to Jacob Silverman (35) of Hancock after an interaction in Ellsworth where Silverman was operating a motor vehicle.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Tr. Rose investigated a crash in Blue Hill involving a vehicle that drove into the Walgreens building. No charges were filed as a result of the investigation.