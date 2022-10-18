Senate Bill 1321 Printer's Number 1980
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1889
PRINTER'S NO. 1980
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1321
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, DUSH AND BREWSTER,
SEPTEMBER 7, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, IN SENATE, RE-REPORTED AS
AMENDED, OCTOBER 18, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in personal income tax, further providing for
imposition of tax and for taxability of estates, trusts and
their beneficiaries.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 302 and 305 of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are amended
to read:
Section 302. Imposition of Tax.--(a) [Every] Except as
provided in subsection (c), every resident individual, estate or
trust shall be subject to, and shall pay for the privilege of
receiving each of the classes of income hereinafter enumerated
in section 303, a tax upon each dollar of income received by
