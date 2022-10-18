Senate Bill 1330 Printer's Number 1981

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1905

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1330

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY K. WARD, MENSCH, COLLETT, PHILLIPS-HILL, BROOKS,

TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, VOGEL, STEFANO, DILLON, COMITTA,

ARGALL, GEBHARD, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, HUTCHINSON,

ROBINSON, YUDICHAK, BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, COSTA, BOSCOLA,

KEARNEY, CORMAN, MUTH, YAW, HUGHES, MASTRIANO, STREET, KANE,

L. WILLIAMS, BREWSTER AND DiSANTO, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, OCTOBER 18, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for BRCA-related genetic counseling and testing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 633.1. Coverage for BRCA-related Genetic Counseling

and Testing.--(a) Any group or individual health, sickness or

accident insurance policy providing hospital or medical/surgical

coverage , group or individual subscriber contract or certificate

<--

