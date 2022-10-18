Senate Bill 1243 Printer's Number 1979
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1663, 1800
PRINTER'S NO. 1979
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1243
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, SCAVELLO, REGAN, ARGALL, MENSCH, GORDNER,
J. WARD, PITTMAN, DiSANTO, AUMENT, MARTIN, ROBINSON AND
DILLON, MAY 23, 2022
SENATOR BROWNE, APPROPRIATIONS, RE-REPORTED AS AMENDED,
OCTOBER 18, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for economics and personal finance course
graduation requirement and further providing for economic
education and personal financial literacy programs; and
abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Economics and Personal Finance Course
Graduation Requirement.--(a) Notwithstanding any other
provision of law, there shall be a high school graduation
requirement for students to complete an individual economics and
personal finance course in addition to the high school
graduation requirements provided under section 121 and 22 Pa.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20