i3 Health Receives NCPD Premier Award From the American Nurses Credentialing Center NCPD Accreditation Program
i3 Health is honored to be recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) Premier Award.
This recognition will aid us in furthering our mission to provide evidence-based, fair-balanced activities that enhance the proficiency of nurses and the entire multidisciplinary team.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Health is honored to be recognized as a 2022 recipient of the Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) Premier Award presented by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) NCPD Accreditation Program.
— Melissa Cutrona, General Manager of i3 Health
Awarded annually, the NCPD Premier Award is presented to accredited providers that excel in developing high-quality NCPD-accredited educational activities. Recipients of this prestigious award are exemplary organizations that serve as role models in the field of nursing education.
i3 Health was awarded this recognition for exemplifying a culture of empowerment that engages nurses in shared decision making and interprofessional collaboration, and for sustaining a culture of evidence-based education in alignment with public health initiatives and its own strategic goals.
“i3 Health is honored and grateful to be recognized as a 2022 recipient of the ANCC NCPD Premier Award,” commented Melissa Cutrona, General Manager of i3 Health. “This recognition will aid us in furthering our mission to provide evidence-based, fair-balanced activities that enhance the proficiency of nurses and the entire multidisciplinary team.”
For more information and to learn more about the innovative educational activities offered by i3 Health, please visit i3Health.com. Additionally, visit OncData.com for expert perspectives and commentary from key opinion leaders in oncology research.
As an accredited provider, i3 Health is pleased to offer ODAConTM 2022 Supportive Care Summit: Managing Toxicities of Novel Breast Cancer Therapies, a virtual conference to be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 20% of the registration fees will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation® (NBCF) during October. Visit i3health.com/odacon-breast-symposium to register for this event!
About i3 Health and Oncology Data Advisor™
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of NCPD by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
Oncology Data Advisor delivers up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.
Keira Smith
i3 Health
+ +1 973-928-8085 ext. 215
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other