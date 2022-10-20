Synergia Medical announced a €2.5 million grant from the EIC program with a potential equity investment in the future Series C fund raising of €7.5 million.

Drug Resistant Epilepsy Treatment

SYNERGIA MEDICAL

RECOGNISED BY EIC ACCELERATOR FOR THE EXCELLENT POTENTIAL OF ITS EPILEPSY TREATMENT SOLUTION

Immediate €2.5m grant and future investment of up to €7.5m

Synergia Medical, a preclinical medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), the first non-metal optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, today announced that it has been awarded a €2.5 million grant from the EIC Accelerator program with the potential for an equity investment from the EU in the future Series C fund raising of a further €7.5 million.

"We are very honoured to have met the stringent selection criteria against tough competition and for our team to be recognized for our ground breaking work. The support of the EIC jury gives a further seal of approval to our belief that NAO.VNS has all the potential to be the next-generation implantable vagus nerve neurostimulator. We look forward to our upcoming Human trials and to bring this personalized solution to the many Drug-Resistant Epilepsy (DRE) patients as soon as feasible.”

declared Attila Borbath, CEO & Co-founder of Synergia Medical.

About the EIC Accelerator program

The EIC Accelerator offers start-ups and SMEs grants of up to €2.5 million combined with equity investments through the EIC Fund ranging from €0.5 to €15 million or more. The European Commission selected 75 innovative start-ups after this year’s second EIC Accelerator cut-off in June. The companies were selected in a highly competitive process, in which 232 companies were interviewed by juries of experienced investors and entrepreneurs out of a total of more than 1000 applications.

Advisors to Synergia Medical: ZAZ Ventures



About NAO.VNS – Optoelectonics for Vagus Nerve Stimulation

NAO.VNS is a new generation metal free neurostimulator that can reduce and stop epileptic seizures by stimulation of the vagus nerve (VNS), by using a new technology of materials to improve patients’ life. Optoelectronics send safe, personalized neural stimulation pulses in a magnetic field to the Vagus Nerve. Neural stimulation is a clinically proven solution and the last resort for these patients. It involves the implantation of a small pacemaker connected to leads that deliver mild electric signals to targeted nerves or brain cells. NAO.VNS uses optical fibers and glass cover, instead of metal wires and casing.



About Synergia Medical – www.synergia-medical.com

Synergia Medical is an ISO 13485 certified medical device company that has developed NAO.VNS (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), the first non-metal optoelectronic neurostimulator for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy. More than 1.15 million patients are currently waiting for an effective treatment representing an estimated obtainable market of c.€20 billion.

Operational since 2015, Synergia Medical is based in Belgium employing more than 25 employees. It is led by Attila Borbath CEO and co-Founder and Pascal Doguet CTO and co-Founder, inventor of NAO.VNS. The company holds a portfolio of 9 patents in 15 families.

