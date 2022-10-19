The AADB Board of Directors is excited to announce the newest elected officials to their leadership roles
President James A. Sparks, DDS, thanks those willing to lead noting, “these Chairs serve as a liaison between their caucus members and the AADB Board of Directors so these members play a crucial role in the future of our organization.”
The AADB Board of Directors is excited to announce the newest elected officials to their leadership roles:
East Caucus Chair (re-elected) - James P. Goldsmith, DMD
Dr. Goldsmith served as President of the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners and is a life member of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and has been an AADB member since 2015. As the Caucus Chair of the East, he represents Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.
North Caucus Co-Chairs (re-elected) - Frank Maggio, DDS & Susan Rogers
Frank Maggio, DDS
Dr. Maggio is a lifetime member of the AADB and served on the AADB Board of Directors. He was born in Chicago and served his country in the United States Army upon completing dental school. In 1975 he established his practice of Periodontics and Implantology in Elgin, Illinois. He also was awarded the 2022 AADB Citizen of the Year Award in Asheville.
Susan Rogers, Esq
Ms. Rogers is the Executive Director and General Counsel for the State of Oklahoma Board of Dentistry. She previously served as the General Counsel for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs for approximately 5 years.
As Co-Chairs, Dr. Maggio and Ms. Rogers represent Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
South Caucus Chair- Melodie Jones, DMD
Dr. Jones attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Auburn University and now serves on the Board of Dental Examiners of Alabama. She also serves as Chair of the Council on Dental Health for the Alabama Department of Public Health. As the Caucus Chair of the South, Dr. Jones represents Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and the Virgin Islands.
West Caucus Chair- Ryan Edmonson
With over 16 years of progressive leadership in the public sector, Mr. Edmonson has served as the Executive Director of the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners since 2019. He previously served as Executive Director of Arizona’s Board of Massage Therapy and Podiatry Examiners. As Caucus Chair for the West, he represents Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower, Chief Executive Officer of the AADB, notes the “geographic caucuses play a significant role at the AADB and the chairs will be vital leaders in the exploration of licensing processes, discipline, and regulation in their regions in the year ahead.”
