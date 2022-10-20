Woligo Partners with Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice
As a result of this partnership, Woligo will be able to offer individual and group benefit insurance solutions to TAHC&H members and their employees.
Our new partnership with [Woligo] is already resulting in new and exciting conversations about how their solutions can help TAHC&H members and their businesses.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo is proud to announce its partnership with the Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice (TAHC&H), a highly respected trade association that champions the collective interests of Texas home care and hospice agencies, organizations, and individual professionals since its founding in 1969.
— Becky Campbell, TAHC&H Director of Member Recruitment
As a result of this partnership, Woligo will be able to offer individual and group benefit insurance solutions to TAHC&H members and their employees. Woligo was designed for small business owners and independent workers – people who traditionally are challenged with finding insurance solutions to protect their business and even themselves.
“As a new TAHC&H partner, we were excited to have Woligo’s attendance at the conference this year. Our new partnership with them is already resulting in new and exciting conversations about how their solutions can help TAHC&H members and their businesses,” said TAHC&H Director of Member Recruitment Becky Campbell.
Most recently, Woligo team members attended the Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice 53rd Annual Meeting in Round Rock, Texas, which included over 200 attendees representing more than 100 companies
“It was a pleasure to meet with TAHC&H business owners and members to discuss challenges facing their industry and how Woligo can help,” said Brian Mauck, Venture Manager, on behalf of Woligo. “Our broad range of benefit and risk solutions brings members a single source provider who not only understands the healthcare industry but understands how to help them address financial risks they or their business may be exposed too.”
The Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where they work to give home care and hospice providers a strategic pathway to key state lawmakers and health care regulators. For more information visit https://tahch.org/home
About Woligo: Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to help protect their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.
Brian Mauck
Woligo (Work. Life. Go.)
+1 405-531-9965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other