Woligo Partners with Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice

Woligo and TAHC&H Announce Partnership Woligo Attends TAHC&H Bring Care Home Conference

As a result of this partnership, Woligo will be able to offer individual and group benefit insurance solutions to TAHC&H members and their employees.

Our new partnership with [Woligo] is already resulting in new and exciting conversations about how their solutions can help TAHC&H members and their businesses.” — Becky Campbell, TAHC&H Director of Member Recruitment