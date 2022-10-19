PSC Reschedules Virtual Customer Meeting for Anglers Cove West, Ltd.



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled the virtual customer meeting for customers of Anglers Cove West, Ltd. to Thursday, November 3. The original meeting was scheduled for September 29 but was canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Anglers Cove provides water and wastewater service in Polk County and filed an application with the PSC in February for a rate case.

Customers of Anglers Cove wanting to testify before the Commission by phone at the customer meeting must sign up via the PSC's online registration form, which will be available on the PSC's website under the Hot Topics section on the home page. Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, and the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, November 1 at 12:00 p.m. Customers without internet access can sign up to speak by calling the PSC at 1-850-413-7080. The virtual customer meeting allows customers of Anglers Cove to comment on the rate request and the utility's quality of service. Customer input will be considered when the Commission reviews the utility's request. Customers are invited to sign up and participate in the virtual meeting on: Thursday, November 3, 2022 10:00 a.m. A live broadcast of the virtual customer meeting will be available on the PSC’s website (click “Watch Live Broadcast” in the left side toolbar). For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.