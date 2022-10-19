Trevillion to Lead Crowe & Dunlevy Criminal Defense Team

Jeffery D. Trevillion Jr.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jeffery D. Trevillion Jr. has been named chair of Crowe & Dunlevy’s Criminal Defense, Compliance & Investigations Practice Group.

An experienced trial lawyer and certified public accountant, Trevillion’s practice focuses on highly regulated industries and tax controversies. He routinely defends “white collar” criminal charges and represents clients facing dual civil and criminal investigations by law enforcement and regulatory agencies. Trevillion earned his law degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and his MBA from the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. He received his undergraduate degree from Langston University where he graduated cum laude.

Trevillion is a member of the Criminal Justice Act Trial panel for the Western District of Oklahoma, the OCDLA, and the NACDLA. Active in civic and professional organizations, Trevillion serves as the past board president of the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and has served as a board member or trustee for the Oklahoma County Bar Association and Foundation, the Oklahoma City Association of Black Lawyers, and the Professional Responsibility Tribunal.

As practice group chair, Trevillion leads a team of experienced criminal defense attorneys, including a former state prosecutor, to assist individuals, businesses and their leadership with critical compliance and legal issues stemming from government regulation and internal investigations. He is licensed in Oklahoma and Texas.

“When faced with an investigation by government authorities or regulators, our clients will benefit from Jeff’s background and experience,” said Roger A. Stong, the firm’s president and CEO. “Jeff leads an impressive team of skilled attorneys with the knowledge and abilities to guide clients through complex matters with criminal implications.”

For more than 100 years, Crowe & Dunlevy has been a regional leader in innovative and effective legal solutions for businesses and individuals. Offering comprehensive transactional and litigation services from early mediation to alternative dispute resolution via our nearly 30 practice groups, we work with diverse clientele to meet even the most challenging legal objectives. For more information, visit crowedunlevy.com.