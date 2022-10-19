TCEQ approves fines totaling $253,270

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $168,775 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, one municipal solid waste, two municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, and two public water systems.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one public water system.

An Emergency Order was issued appointing a temporary manager of a water utility.

In addition, on Oct. 18, the executive director approved penalties totaling $84,495 against 27 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.