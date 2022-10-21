Woligo Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022
Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is proud to be a Champion for the 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign led by CISA and NCA.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is proud to be a Champion for the 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to promote vital cybersecurity information throughout the month of October. Together, CISA and the NCA lead a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally and internationally.
This year’s campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people. As a part of the partnership, Woligo will be conducting outreach to customers, associations, and community members to share key action steps that everyone can take to protect their online information and privacy.
Woligo is committed to helping businesses and independent contractors protect themselves from inherent liability risks, including internet-related threats. For more information on Cyber Liability Insurance, Data Breach Insurance and other business solutions visit www.woligonow.com
About Woligo: Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to help protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.
Other