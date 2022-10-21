Submit Release
News Search

There were 560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,979 in the last 365 days.

Woligo Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022

Woligo Champions Cyber Security Awareness Month 2022

Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is proud to be a Champion for the 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign led by CISA and NCA.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is proud to be a Champion for the 2022 Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) to promote vital cybersecurity information throughout the month of October. Together, CISA and the NCA lead a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally and internationally.

This year’s campaign theme — “See Yourself in Cyber” — demonstrates that while cybersecurity may seem like a complex subject, ultimately, it’s really all about people. As a part of the partnership, Woligo will be conducting outreach to customers, associations, and community members to share key action steps that everyone can take to protect their online information and privacy.

Woligo is committed to helping businesses and independent contractors protect themselves from inherent liability risks, including internet-related threats. For more information on Cyber Liability Insurance, Data Breach Insurance and other business solutions visit www.woligonow.com

####

About Woligo: Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to help protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.

Brian Mauck
Woligo (Work. Life. Go.)
+1 405-531-9965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Woligo Champions Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.