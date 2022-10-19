J. Crompton Electric Renews with Fieldclix Software for 2022/2023
Fieldclix supports our goal of exceeding customer expectations regarding on-time, on-budget completion of their critical infrastructure projects.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.Crompton Electric, one of the largest commercial electrical firms in the state of Florida specializing in the cellular communications industry, has renewed their partnership with Fieldclix Software for another year.
Fieldclix is an industry-leading project management platform that offers automated time-capture and job costing for companies with a mobile workforce. Fieldclix eliminates the need for separate tools and trackers and helps companies improve productivity and profits for their remote projects.
Since first rolling out Fieldclix in 2022, J. Crompton has experienced strong revenue growth while gaining increased operational visibility and control across their portfolio of projects, including cell towers, fiber, data centers, and charging stations.
“A year ago, we were about to sign with Procore when we came across Fieldclix,” said Jon Crompton, President and CEO. “After a one-hour demo, we recognized that Fieldclix aligned more closely with our needs, including field crew tracking, automated time cards, and daily updates on all our job costs. Fieldclix also supports our goal of exceeding customer expectations regarding on-time, on-budget completion of their critical infrastructure projects.”
Fieldclix Co-Founder, Rob Tymchyshyn, looks forward to the next phase of their partnership. “Our initial focus was on consolidating Crompton’s operational and financial data into one platform while helping them get more work done with their existing team,” he said. “Going forward, our focus will be on capturing all job costs to help them keep a close eye on project profitability.
Fieldclix (www.fieldclix.com), headquartered in New York, NY, offers a software platform purpose-built to bring visibility, operational efficiency, and real-time job costing to companies with a remote workforce.
J. Crompton (www.jcromptonelectric.com), headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, brings over 22 years of experience in the wireless communications industry. Since the company’s modest inception in 2000, they have grown into one of the largest commercial electrical firms in Florida.
