Verito Inc. Proudly Exhibits at AICPA & CIMA National Tax & Sophisticated Tax Conference

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, U.S., October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading tax application hosting provider, is proud to announce that it is exhibiting at AICPA & CIMA National Tax and Sophisticated Tax Conference that is to be held on Oct 31 to Nov 1, 2022.

The conference is a well-known event for tax practitioners to gain information about the federal tax ecosystem to succeed further. It is also aimed at helping tax professionals learn how to develop the right tax defense and compliance strategy for their clients (both individuals and businesses). It will be held at the Washington Hilton, Washington, DC. To get more information about the conference, click here.

Verito Technologies, as an exhibitor, will be showcasing their comprehensive cloud solutions, currently used by 1000+ CPAs and accounting firms to host tax/accounting software on the cloud, benefit from remote data access, top-notch security, and 99.995% uptime. Some of their prime cloud services include:

- QuickBooks/Sage hosting

- Tax software hosting (Lacerte, UltraTax, Drake, and more)

- Dedicated hosting solutions

- Managed IT services, and more

“Cloud has become a part of work life for every CPA and tax firm. It enables security, accessibility, backups, and savings for them during the busy tax season and even otherwise. We are proud to be leveraged as a high standard by leading CPAs to focus on serving more clients rather than the technology side of their business,” said Jatin Narang, CEO, Verito Technologies. “We remain committed to addressing the challenges faced by experienced tax professionals at large, particularly in relation to how they access the software traditionally.”

Verito Technologies aims to bring together the best-in-class cloud solutions for the attendees at the conference and will serve as a value addition.