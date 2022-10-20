Woligo Expands Partnership with the Greater Tampa REALTORS®
Woligo is proud to announce an expansion of their current partnership with the Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR), one of the largest trade associations in Florida.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo is proud to announce the expansion of its current partnership with the Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR), one of the largest local trade associations in the state of Florida, with more than 16,000 fellow real estate professionals in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
— Brian Mauck, Venture Manager, Woligo
Through this partnership, Woligo will be able to offer a wide range of insurance products, financial services, and other benefits to GTR members, such as health insurance, disability insurance, cyber insurance, and retirement solutions.
“It’s clear that the Greater Tampa REALTORS® is dedicated to providing their members with benefits that support and protect their hard work,” said Brian Mauck, Venture Manager, on behalf of Woligo.
The Greater Tampa REALTORS® (GTR), is “Your Premier Real Estate Resource” in Tampa since 1911, is the largest Tampa Bay-based professional association of real estate brokers and sales associates conducting business throughout the Bay area. Visit www.tamparealtors.org for more information.
About Woligo: Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to help protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.
Brian Mauck
Woligo (Work. Life. Go.)
+1 405-531-9965
