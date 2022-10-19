Submit Release
The Steppingstones to Opening: Presell Date for the Yorktowne Hotel has breen brought forward to Dec 2nd, 2022, onwards

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YORK, PA – The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, operated by GF Hotels & Resorts, a full-service ownership and management company specializing in hotels, resorts, golf courses, and other related hospitality assets, recently announced that reservations can now be made from 12/2/22 on their brand website.

The hotel plans to open in mid to late November 2022. Prior to this announcement, the presell date was set to 1/1/23 according to standard Hilton policy for new hotel openings. The presell date is moved forward in phases as the hotel nears completion. The cushion is included to mitigate any delays associated with a new hotel opening, representing confidence in the November opening date.

“Hilton Corporate is happy with the progress, and so are we,” said the Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. James Parker. “Therefore, we are delighted that our presell date has been approved to move to 12/2, just weeks from when we will open.”
Reservations can be booked at the following URL: www.theyorktownehotel.tapestrycollection.com

To learn more about GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
To learn about employment opportunities with The Yorktowne Hotel, please contact Michael Blum, Managing Director, at blumm@gfhotels.com.


About GF Hotels & Resorts

GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.

With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.

GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

