Dessert Wars, The Largest Dessert Festival in America, returns to Tampa this weekend
Dessert Wars hosts over 50 dessert vendors all under one roof and the fans are able to sample the best desserts in the city.
This will be our third time hosting our event in Tampa and the fans along with the vendors are more excited than ever. It really is the Sweetest Day Ever!”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert Wars, the Largest Dessert Festival in America, announces that Tampa will be their next city to host the Sweetest Day Ever. The event will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds inside the Entertainment Hall on October 22 from 3pm – 7pm. The fun-filled event is a showcase of over 50 local dessert vendors competing for the Judge’s Champion and People’s Choice Awards.
Thousands of sweet lovers will have the opportunity to meet local dessert vendors and sample a wide array of desserts such as: cookies, cakes and ice creams- directly from Tampa’s most delicious dessert vendors. Each sweet lover in attendance can then vote for their favorite dessert to win the People’s Choice Award.
Food artists, chefs and food influencers that are featured on Food Network and Netflix will serve on the Judges panel and declare the winner of the Judge’s Champion.
Dessert Wars Tampa will feature some of the best desserts in the city. A few of the participants headlining the event will be The Cake Girl, Meli Greek Street Donuts, HaleLife Bakery and Hampton Chocolate Factory.
VIP tickets include 50 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 3 pm. General Admission tickets include 30 sample tickets, a “go-box” and entry to the event at 4 pm. Sample tickets are exchanged one for one for dessert samples. The trophy ceremony will take place at 6:15pm and the event concludes at 7 pm.
said Brad Matthews, founder of Dessert Wars.
Jackie Maya, Assistant Director of Dessert Wars added, “Tampa always has the most creative vendors and we’re excited to see who will bring home the championships this year.”
To learn more, visit: www.dessert-wars.com
About Dessert Wars
Founded in 2015, Dessert Wars is the Largest Dessert Festival in America bringing over 50 local dessert vendors under one roof featuring unique and creative desserts. Dessert Wars travels to major cities across America.
