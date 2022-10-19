Greenbuild International Conference + Expo Announces 2022 Full Keynote Lineup
Global leaders in climate, architecture, business & advocacy to take the stage Nov. 1-3 at world’s largest convening of green building & sustainability leadersUNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, and the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced today the Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2022 slate of keynote speakers, ranging from leading officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation to Jane Fonda and leaders in climate and ESG. This year’s conference will take place November 1 – 3 in San Francisco, CA, at the LEED Platinum Moscone Center. Registration is now open for industry professionals and press.
This year, Greenbuild is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as the world’s leading sustainable building conference. In celebration of 20 years, Greenbuild is expanding on what it means to build green, with a broader range of programming, experiences and speakers.
In-person keynote speakers include:
• Two-time academy award-winning actor and life-long sustainability advocate, Jane Fonda, on Wednesday, November 2nd
• Dr. Jean Rogers, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of ESG at Blackstone with opening remarks from USGBC’s President & CEO, Peter Templeton, on Tuesday, November 1st.
• An exclusive Federal Agency Dialogue featuring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday, November 3rd.
• Deanna Van Buren, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, on Thursday, November 3rd
“We are so excited to be gathering back in person in San Francisco this year,” said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild Brand Director. “These keynote speakers are covering everything from advocacy and climate to ESG and sustainable business, allowing Greenbuild attendees to maximize their time at the event with actionable, timely discussions that they can bring back to their work and personal lives.”
Supporting the Greenbuild keynote program is a host of curated networking opportunities and special events, over 200 exhibitors and brands on the Expo Floor, which for the first time ever is collocated with the Industrialized Wood Based Construction Conference (IWBC), over 150 education sessions offering AIA and GBCI credits, and countless immersive learning opportunities like San Francisco experiential tours.
Education session highlights include:
• Policy: The New Policies and Programs Shaping the Future of Green Buildings | Tuesday, Nov. 1. The federal government is taking important steps to address the climate crisis, including new investments in green buildings. From the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act to a new White House sustainability order that charts a new course for federal facilities and procurement, Washington is investing in opportunities to build more sustainable and resilient communities. This session will feature expert insight into the state of play in Washington, the opportunities currently available and the ways attendees can help their organizations and communities take advantage.
• Equity: A Radical Shift Toward Inclusion in the Built Environment | Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reducing inequities within our built environment is a critical challenge for our industry, but how can we navigate the complex pathways that have been institutionalized over generations? This session will explore the scale and significance of embodied equity in the built environment.
• ESG: The Great Convergence – Green Building, ESG and Sustainable Finance | Thursday, Nov. 3. For more than 25 years, green building has provided a framework to define leadership and drive market transformation. The result is thousands of certified green building projects that are more efficient, less polluting and healthier for their occupants. Now, green building is increasingly used in tandem with environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. This session will explore how green building and ESG are powering a new generation of market transformation.
For more information or to register for Greenbuild, visit www.greenbuildexpo.com.
###
Press inquiries:
Sherida Sessa, Group Director at Sherida.sessa@informa.com or 646-740-1656.
Exhibition or Sponsorship Opportunities:
Jeff Stasko, Sales Director at jeffrey.stasko@informa.com or +1.917.608.9294.
USGBC Media Contact:
Deisy Verdinez, Communications Director at Dverdinez@usgbc.org.
About Greenbuild
Greenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.
About the U.S. Green Building Council
The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Sherida Sessa, Group Director
Greenbuild International Conference + Expo
+1 646-740-1656
Sherida.sessa@informa.com