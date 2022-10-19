Aloha Laundry Life welcomes new market developer for Woodside, N.Y.
On-demand wash-and-fold laundry service kicks off in Queens neighborhood
WOODSIDE, QUEENS, N.Y., UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Laundry Life is proud to introduce Jerry Laine as its new market developer in the Queens neighborhood of Woodside, serving the borough. Laine, who is no stranger to the laundry industry, will provide optimal wash-and-fold pickup/delivery service with a "virtual laundromat."
— Jerry Laine
As an Aloha market developer, Laine develops routes and manages the schedule of local drivers and operators. All customer interactions, sales, and orders are done through an app. By doing wash and fold pickup/delivery on behalf of commercial and residential clients, Aloha takes a load of work off them, thus freeing up their schedules so they can focus their energy on what they enjoy more, such as family time.
Laine will provide Aloha service through his brick-and-mortar laundromat Woodside Laundry, which has served the community for nine years and has been under new management for the past two years. The laundromat has a five-star rating on Google My Business. The laundromat services commercial and clients, and offers hypoallergenic detergent for them. Laine will also collaborate with laundromats and dry cleaners to expand the revolutionary online laundry pickup-and-delivery platform in Queens.
Laine, as an Aloha market developer, said that he looks forward to “the support to make the brand a household name in the region.”
Born in Haiti and currently residing in Long Island, Laine has managed small businesses for a number of years, owning a few businesses including Woodside Laundry. This background makes his partnership with Aloha “excellent,” he said.
“I own a laundromat, so my interests are well in line with (Aloha). Both entities want to be successful and by working together we can make that happen,” Laine said.
He learned about the Aloha market developer from Google, and joined Aloha on April 13, 2022.
“It could be a good partnership,” he said about the opportunity, adding that he is excited about being “able to provide the best service for our clients.”
Laine is teaming up with other laundromats to deliver quality wash-and-fold laundry service.
When he’s not working, Laine enjoys a few hobbies, with basketball and working out being high on the list.
Woodside Laundry’s address is 54-22 31st Ave., Woodside, N.Y., 11377.
About Aloha Laundry Life – We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
