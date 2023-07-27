SACOMBANK WON 2 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND RETAIL

This is the 3rd year in a row that Sacombank has achieved these important awards. Sacombank established a Digital Transformation Center (DTC) to promote digitization Sacombank is serving 15 million individual and corporate customers, in that 50% is digital customers.

Sacombank was voted and awarded for being the “Best Digital Transformation Bank Vietnam 2023" and "Most Innovative Retail Bank Vietnam 2023"

In 2022, 97% of transactions are digital transactions via Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and the financial management applications Sacombank Pay.” — Nguyen Duc Thach Diem, CEO of Sacombank

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacombank was voted and awarded by the International Business Magazine (IBM) for being the “Best Digital Transformation Bank Vietnam 2023" and "Most Innovative Retail Bank Vietnam 2023" thanks to positive and creative innovations in business activities and digital transformation. This is the 3rd year in a row that Sacombank has achieved these important awards.

International Business Magazine is a prestigious international magazine in the field of finance and banking, headquartered in Dubai (UAE). Every year, this magazine awards certificates to prestigious organizations and businesses with outstanding achievements in business activities around the world.

Identifying technology is the strategic action of its development strategy, Sacombank has actively invested in infrastructure and applied advanced technology to create a foundation for digital transformation, innovation and creativity in products and services. In 2021, Sacombank established a Digital Transformation Center (DTC) to promote digitization according to 4 core factors: Technology infrastructure, Comprehensive digital solutions, Digital products and services, Digital people and thinking. Up to now, a series of important projects have been implemented such as: Omnichannel digital banking platform; high-tech products and services such as international cards with 1 chip Sacombank Mastercard Only One; automated trading machines; data quality governance framework; Microservices architecture system and APIs ecosystem, etc.

That is also the driving force behind the development of the retail segment at Sacombank in recent years. Sacombank is serving 15 million individual and corporate customers, in that 50% is digital customers. The number of transactions on Sacombank's digital channel increased 5 times in the period 2018 - 2022. In 2022, 97% of transactions are digital transactions via Internet Banking, Mobile Banking and the financial management applications Sacombank Pay.

In 2023, Sacombank aims to improve eKYC technology to connect with the national population database, compare customers' biometric characteristics with citizen biometric data to bring a seamless experience to customers. The Bank is also speeding up the implementation of the OmniChannel platform to serve customers with multi-channel, multi-location and centralized management; implementing 100% automatic credit approval; completed and put into use the smart teller machine (STM).

About Sacombank

Saigon Commercial Bank (Sacombank) has a charter capital of more than VND12,425 billion, total assets of more than VND160,000 billion and serves financial demands for over 2.6 million customers. The bank has network coverage all over Vietnam and two neighboring countries Laos and Cambodia with 424 transaction branches.

https://www.sacombank.com.vn

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

https://www.intlbm.com/