Aloha Laundry Life welcomes new market developer for Mesa, Ariz.
On-demand wash-and-fold laundry service kicks off in Mesa, Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler
Once I learned more about what a market developer actually was, I found it to be a great opportunity to grow my laundromat revenue as well as get my region moving in the direction for revenue growth.”MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Laundry Life is proud to bring Sunny Bert on board as a market developer for Mesa, where, together with his brick-and-mortar laundromat Sunshine Laundromat, he will serve Mesa as well as the neighboring municipalities of Tempe, Gilbert, and Chandler with optimal wash-and-fold pickup/delivery service.
As an Aloha market developer, Bert develops routes and manages the schedule of local drivers and operators. He will also provide Aloha service through his physical laundromat Sunshine Laundromat, which he acquired in 2021, to expand the convenience of app-based laundry pickup/delivery in the market. Bert is searching for more laundromats and dry cleaners to partner with Aloha.
By doing wash and fold pickup/delivery on behalf of commercial and residential clients, Aloha takes a load of work off them, thus freeing up their schedules so they can focus their energy on what they enjoy more, such as family time or hiking trails in Mesa, Ariz.
Born in Florence, Ariz., Bert had moved around a little bit through California and Pennsylvania as a child before settling back into Arizona. He has spent 30 years in the HVAC industry as a leader that developed multiple crews to manage successful high-end commercial projects.
“I enjoy being outdoors and being active in my kid’s hockey teams,” he said. “We traveled quite a bit and made many memories as a family. I have always set a goal to become a business owner one day in my career, so I attended Northern Arizona University and got my degree in business management. It was fundamental in building the previous company I worked for and supported the sale of the company. My key interest in business is working with other like-minded individuals to help them realize their dreams of business ownership and building a successful future for themselves.”
Bert said his goal as a market developer is “(to) grow a sustainable business based on processes that can be duplicated throughout my region, to help others become successful as an MD (market developer) providing laundry as a service.”
Discovering the Aloha market developer opportunity on Craigslist, Bert joined the company on July 29, 2021. Before Aloha, he had never worked in the gig economy. He recognized that being an Aloha market developer could forge a path for expanding his laundromat, especially since there are several multi-family developments being constructed in the area.
"I owned a laundromat and was looking to expand into WDF (wash, dry, fold) services when the opportunity presented itself," Bert said. "I initially got into Aloha as a master licensee for the Mountain Region with the intent of passive long-term income. Once I learned more about what a market developer actually was, I found it to be a great opportunity to grow my laundromat revenue as well as get my region moving in the direction for revenue growth."
Sunshine Laundromat’s address is 58 S. Mesa Dr., Mesa, Ariz., 85210.
About Aloha Laundry Life – We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pickup/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
