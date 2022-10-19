Aloha Laundry Life welcomes new market developer for Bellingham, Wash.
On-demand wash-and-fold laundry service delivers convenience in Skagit and Whatcom counties
I am very excited to have this opportunity and look forward to my future with Aloha.”BELLINGHAM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aloha Laundry Life is proud to introduce Dalton Thomas as its new market developer for the Bellingham, Wash., area. He will help provide customers in Skagit and Whatcom counties the added lifestyle convenience that comes with on-demand laundry, having laundry service through an app.
— Dalton Thomas
As market developer, Thomas grows routes and handles drivers/operators’ schedules. He will also team up with Whatcom County laundromats and dry cleaners to expand the app-based laundry pickup/delivery platform.
Thomas said his goal as an Aloha market developer is to “gain independence and start my own company.” For about two years, Thomas was general manager at Brio Laundry, located in Bellingham, Wash., and with which Aloha Laundry Life is partnered. He credited his professional background in clean energy and security industries to preparing him for his current career. He was also employed by Brio Laundry in Bellingham.
“I have been a manager over a solar department and have been a regional manager for a security company,” he said. “Both of these have shown me that with dedication and the correct infrastructure, anyone can be successful.”
By doing wash-and-fold pickup/delivery on behalf of residential and commercial clients, Aloha lifts a load off them, thus freeing up their schedules so they can concentrate on other mandatory tasks and leisure time.
Through the integration of Laundry University and one-on-one coaching during the onboarding process, each market developer becomes laundry proficient enough to independently own a “virtual laundromat.”
Born in Washington State, Thomas has lived across the United States in Wyoming, Delaware, and Louisiana. He had also served a two-year mission in Monterrey, Mexico.
“I love the outdoors. My passion is growing small businesses and working with hungry entrepreneurs,” Thomas said.
Learning about the Aloha opportunity from a friend, Thomas went on board with the company on September 15, 2021. He had worked in the gig economy before, but he believes Aloha Laundry Life is the best fit for him as a gig economy company.
"It was exactly what I was looking for!" he said. "I am very excited to have this opportunity and look forward to my future with Aloha."
About Aloha Laundry Life – We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs who are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Chicago, IL; Mesa, Ariz.; Orlando, Fla.; and Queens, N.Y., Virginia Beach, VA, San Diego, CA Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
